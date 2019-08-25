Capt. Andrew Luck follows suit after QB's retirement, will head home from war to care for mother

Andrew Luck isn’t the only one headed home.

Captain Andrew Luck is right behind him.

The iconic Twitter account followed the Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s lead on Sunday morning after he announced his surprise retirement from the league on Saturday night.

Dearest mother —

The quill has never felt more heavy. I have made the decision to holster my sidearm permanently. I shall battle no more. The decision is difficult, but, as the hogs taught me, I must be true to myself. I am coming home to care for you and the farm.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) August 25, 2019

Dearest mother —

The quill has never felt more heavy. I have made the decision to holster my sidearm permanently. I shall battle no more. The decision is difficult, but, as the hogs taught me, I must be true to myself. I am coming home to care for you and the farm.

— Andrew

Capt. Luck started before the 2016 season when a fan, who wished to remain anonymous, saw a meme of Luck’s head on a Civil War soldier. From there, the creator said, the idea simply took off. It now has more than 520,000 followers and has been imitated time and again.

“A few years back, I happened upon some memes of assorted celebrities and athletes photoshopped to make them look like they were from different periods of time,” the creator said in 2016, via the Indianapolis Star. “I saw a couple of Luck and just got this voice in my head while music from Ken Burns' amazing doc was also playing. I cracked myself up and started sending ‘letters’ to friends as Capt. Luck when the Colts would play their teams. They loved them, and one suggested I make an account, so I did last December and ran it all season.”

The real Luck, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, has battled multiple injuries in recent years and had yet to make an appearance this preseason due to a lower leg injury. The injury cycle he had fallen into, Luck said on Saturday, simply became too much.

His love for the game was gone, and the only way to fix that was to stop playing.

“This is not an easy decision,” Luck said. “Honestly it’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

With Luck headed home to rest, it’s only fitting that Capt. Luck head back to the farm, too.

Godspeed, Capt. Luck. You’ve earned it.

The iconic Twitter account Capt. Andrew Luck followed Andrew Luck's lead on Sunday morning after his surprise retirement, tweeting that it's headed back to the farm and "shall battle no more." (AP/Michael Conroy)

