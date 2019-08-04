Colts QB Andrew Luck to miss at least another week with left calf injury

Andrew Luck will miss even more time this preseason due to his left calf injury, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said on Saturday.

Luck, who missed OTAs, minicamp and the majority of training camp due to the calf injury he sustained in April, will miss at least another week of practices. The Colts already announced that Luck will sit for their preseason opener in Buffalo next week, a move most teams make with their starting quarterback regardless.

Despite the latest setback, both Reich and Luck are content with the decision to take his return slow. At this point in the preseason, they know there’s no reason to do otherwise.

"I feel good about where we're at," Reich said, via ESPN. "Just ramping it up from last week. That was so productive last week that we feel we're on the right track. "When (Luck) has his throwing sessions, there is some movement in there and we are progressing in that."

Luck felt soreness and pain around his ankle last Sunday, and could be seen with a slight limp between plays before he approached the team about the injury. Quickly, both Luck and the team shut it down.

“I’ve made progress ever since I started working on this issue, but the progress wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough,” Luck said earlier this week. “I feel like something’s going to yank, something’s going to pull trying to change directions aggressively. That’s something you need to do to play football and I’m not there yet.”

Luck isn’t sidelined completely, however. He’s still participated in minor drills with his throwing coach and walk-throughs, per the report. Backup Jacoby Brissett has worked with the first team offense in Luck’s place.

After the 29-year-old’s history of injuries, a lacerated kidney ended his 2015 season early and he missed all of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury, he just doesn’t want to take any chances. Luck — who threw for nearly 4,600 yards and 39 touchdowns last season — is going to come back when he’s ready, and is taking full control of the situation.

"Make no mistake, Andrew is driving the truck here,” Reich said, via ESPN. “He knows how he feels. He knows best what is going to get him ready."

Andrew Luck will miss even more time with a left calf injury, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.(AP/Michael Conroy)

