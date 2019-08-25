Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck announces retirement, ending Luck vs. Russell Wilson saga

It was the tale of two quarterbacks: One taken with the first overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft, another fell to the third round and was selected 75th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

We're talking Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson-two franchise quarterbacks, who many have compared since the NFL Combine and their rookie seasons. Not any longer.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Luck has informed the Colts that he is retiring from the NFL. Luck, who will turn 30 in September, has reportedly met with owner Jim Irsay to share his decision.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck already has met with Colts' owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he is retiring, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Luck confirmed his retirement hours later.

Andrew Luck announces his retirement from the @NFL. https://t.co/PK9ADYBuOX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2019

The NFL's Most Improved Player last season was anticipated to lead a Super Bowl caliber roster to a successful season in 2019. Luck threw for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2018, but has not appeared in any preseason games due to lower leg injury.

Now, 26-year-old Jacoby Brissett will assume starting QB duties.

Luck's last game against Wilson and the Seahawks was during the 2018 preseason. He led the Colts to two field goals by completing 6 of 9 passes for 64 yards and a 87.3 passer rating.

While Luck's NFL career has come to a close, Wilson's appears far from over. The Seahawks franchise QB became the NFL's highest paid quarterback after agreeing to a $140 million contract extension to remain in Seattle through 2023.

