Indianapolis Colts player under investigation for possible sports betting

An unnamed Indianapolis Colts player is under investigation for potentially betting on sports in violation of the NFL's gambling policy.

The NFL has declined comment on the matter when reached by USA TODAY Sports on Monday, while the Colts acknowledged the matter in a statement to the Indianapolis Star.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time,” the Colts said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The sports betting site SportsHandle.com was first to report the development.

According to the report, the unnamed Colts player placed “hundreds of wagers” with some also being placed on the Colts. Most of the bets occurred in 2022, with some bets coming this year.

A Colts statement on the report of betting allegations against a player:



“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time.” — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) June 5, 2023

ANALYSIS: Five NFL teams that took major step forward this offseason

Advertisement

The report also said the player’s wagers were made through an account opened by an acquaintance.

Indiana Gaming Commission deputy director Jenny Reske confirmed the governing body is looking into the matter.

“I can confirm that we have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments,” Reske told Sports Handle. “The IGC is not the lead agency because it involves violations of league policy. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to see if it requires any regulatory action.”

The sports betting news comes during an NFL offseason in which several players were disciplined for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Advertisement

Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams and four other players were suspended in April. Williams and receiver Stanley Berryhill received a six-game suspension. Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore were released by the Lions after being suspended indefinitely, for at least the 2023 season, and Berryhill was released on May 9. Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was also suspended indefinitely and will miss at least the 2023 season.

New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended for a full year last December for betting on non-NFL sporting events.

Receiver Calvin Ridley will make his return this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars after serving a season-long suspension last year for betting on NFL games.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL investigates unnamed Colts player for sports gambling bets