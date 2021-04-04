How the Indianapolis Colts plan to fix new quarterback Carson Wentz

Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
·5 min read
The process of getting Carson Wentz back to playing like himself again, to playing the way the Colts believe he can, is only beginning.

Wentz has the fresh start he wanted, working with his close friend and mentor Frank Reich, playing on a Colts team that has the offensive line, roster in place and infrastructure Philadelphia could no longer provide.

Fixing a lot of the problems surrounding Wentz is going to go a long way toward getting him back to the level the Colts believe he can reach -- the quarterback who threw 81 touchdown passes and just 21 interceptions from 2017-19.

But Wentz is also going to have to erase some bad habits that snowballed because of the imperfect conditions around him.

Carson Wentz is looking for a fresh start in Indy.
Carson Wentz is looking for a fresh start in Indy.

“There are definitely things that you watch and say, 'OK, this is where I can improve,'” Wentz said. “I am going to dive head-first this offseason into improving those things, those areas of my game.”

The Colts’ coaching staff has plenty of minds who can help.

Reich’s offensive staff is full of coaches who have a history of working with quarterbacks. At least seven have been a quarterbacks coach, a trove of experience that will help Reich and new offensive coordinator Marcus Brady bring new ideas to the offense, find new plays and offer thoughts on how to help the Colts’ new starter.

Ultimately, though, the burden for getting Wentz back to the player he’s been rests on Reich’s shoulders, and no matter how many ideas the rest of the staff might have, the vision for Wentz rests with Reich and Brady.

“For my position, it’s find out what the head coach and offensive coordinator want the message to be,” new Colts quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich said Tuesday. “It needs to be consistent. I believe the quarterback needs to hear one voice, and when I say that, I don’t mean just one person. The information he gets needs to be the same if it’s coming from me or Marcus or Frank. I think it’s my responsibility to find out what they want.”

Once that’s established, Milanovich will go to work helping Wentz fix the technical issues that developed during an ugly 2020 season when the former Eagles quarterback led the league in interceptions (15) and sacks (50), even though he didn’t play the first four games.

Milanovich has studied Wentz on film, but he hasn’t gotten to work with him on a daily basis yet — NFL coaches aren’t allowed to work with players until the start of the offseason program — and he plans to lean on the experience of Reich and new offensive assistant Press Taylor, who both have an intimate knowledge of the way Wentz plays.

There are some fundamentals of the position that are always the same, but the Colts coaching staff also believes in finding out what works for each individual quarterback and refining his natural approach to a sharp point.

“I think every quarterback’s a little different,” Milanovich said. “I’ve got to figure out, what does this guy like? What works for him, what doesn’t work for him?”

Taylor, whose role as the Colts’ senior offensive assistant will shift as needed, has worked with Wentz his entire career, and even though he won’t be working with the quarterback as directly as Reich, Brady and Milanovich, he can help the coaching staff understand him.

Wentz obviously has experience in Reich’s offense, but the scheme Reich has developed in Indianapolis is his own. Even though it contains a lot of the Philadelphia elements Wentz already knows, there are parts that have developed in the three years since Reich and Wentz last worked together.

“Part of it is I can be a translator,” Taylor said. “As I’m ahead in learning that offense and this language, maybe I can be the go-between for the staff and Carson.”

Finding out what feels natural for Wentz will go a long way toward Reich’s primary goal with his new starting quarterback.

Getting Wentz back in rhythm. Playing behind a battered, patchwork offensive line in Philadelphia and throwing to an inconsistent group of wide receivers, Wentz frequently looked uncomfortable and out of sorts.

“We’ll work on fundamentals and technique, we’ll try to clean some things up we saw this year, but honestly, we do that with every player,” Reich said on Sirius XM in March. “But the biggest thing that I’m looking at is just to get him in rhythm.”

Part of that is the players around him.

Part of it is the relationship Reich and Wentz have already built, a relationship Wentz valued because of the trust he had in Reich’s ability to listen to his ideas, develop the offense around him and push back when it was necessary.

“We had a great relationship,” Wentz said. “The X’s and O’s of football, how we see the game, and how we can have healthy discussions and disagreements, but really challenge each other and ultimately make each other better. It was a lot of fun.”

Reich, like a lot of the game’s best offensive minds, has always tailored his offense to his quarterback. And once the Colts get into the day-to-day work of practice, Reich and Brady finding what Wentz likes best and emphasizing those parts of the offense allows Milanovich to keep building on the fundamentals.

“What plays does he like, what concepts does he like, and then another, from my perspective, is making sure his drops are really tied in with his primary read,” Milanovich said. “When he does that, he’s perfectly on time with his first read so he doesn’t have to wait or rush or do all of these other things.

"Carson’s athletic, so if the timing’s off, he can adjust, which is a great thing, but ideally, for the guy sitting in my chair, you’re more accurate and you’re more consistent if you’re timed up, in rhythm with whatever throw you’re going to make.”

When Wentz plays in rhythm, he’s been the type of quarterback who can carry a team.

Exactly the kind of quarterback the Colts are hoping he’ll be.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts plan to fix Carson Wentz, get him to play to his potential again

