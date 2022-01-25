Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's late-night Tweet: 'You need a QB and offense who can score 30 or more'

INDIANAPOLIS — First there was the meeting, then the statement, then the video.

Franchise owner Jim Irsay has repeatedly made it clear that the Indianapolis Colts’ collapse in the final two weeks of the playoffs has left an awful taste his mouth, fueling his desire to win and win big.

Irsay sent another message on his Twitter account in the early hours of Tuesday, although it was still late Monday night in Irsay’s location on the West Coast.

“You can see, clear as day, in the Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs. … you need a QB and Offense who can score 30 or more in Regulation,” Irsay tweeted. “And a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30.”

Irsay’s comments come two weeks after a once-explosive Colts offense faltered badly down the stretch, limited by a Carson Wentz-led passing game that lost all its explosiveness and efficiency as the season turned to December.

From Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins through the Week 13 win against the Houston Texans, a Jonathan Taylor-fueled Indianapolis offense averaged 31.5 points per game, a number that would have led the NFL over a full season. Because of that run, the Colts finished 10th in the NFL in scoring at 26.5 points per game, the third time in coach Frank Reich’s four seasons that Indianapolis has landed in the top 10 in scoring.

Indianapolis also finished 10th in the NFL in points allowed, giving up 21.5 points per game.

But the passing game cratered after that win over the Texans. Wentz completed just 58 percent of his passes and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt in the final four games of the season, and although the Colts were able to gut out big wins against the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, the lack of a passing game hung like an anchor around Indianapolis’ neck.

Irsay met with head Reich and general manager Chris Ballard the same night of the Colts’ horrific season-ending loss in Jacksonville, telling Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell later that he told them it was clear changes needed to be made.

Irsay’s tweets after the divisional round of the playoffs appeared to reveal an owner’s mind still stewing on the future. After explaining the late hour of his tweets by saying he’s currently on the West Coast, Irsay sent one last tweet.

“While others fret,worry and toss in bed. … we prepare,in the dark night,and ready,” Irsay wrote. “Making plans to conquer…”

