Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay signed $100 bills and gave them to Bills fans sitting in front of his suite

Jim Irsay had some fun with Bills fans who sat in front of his suite Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

The Indianapolis Colts owner was in a generous mood, seeing as his team trounced the team that had knocked the Colts out of the playoffs in January. He signed $100 bills and gave them to the fans.

"It's signed," Irsay said. "You'll probably still spend it. That's OK."

Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front of us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed “Benjamins.” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FbvXdIzAM0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 22, 2021

