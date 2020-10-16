Indianapolis Colts organization hit with COVID-19 outbreak

The Indianapolis Colts are the latest NFL team to have to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The home game’s status with the Bengals has not been addressed by the team or the league. However, we are now at a stage where reporters are trying to determine what kind of schedule adjustments can be made should games be delayed due to the coronavirus.

Still a long way to go before any decision is made, but if #Bengals Colts game can’t be played Sunday, it won’t take scheduling gymnastics to fix.

They could delay game one week to Oct 25, and move Oct. 25 Cin-Cle game to Nov 8, which is both teams’ bye week. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) October 16, 2020





We will see what the league has to say about that when it determines a plan for the Colts and Bengals.