Indianapolis Colts organization hit with COVID-19 outbreak

Barry Werner

The Indianapolis Colts are the latest NFL team to have to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The team, which is scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, released the following on Friday:


The home game’s status with the Bengals has not been addressed by the team or the league. However, we are now at a stage where reporters are trying to determine what kind of schedule adjustments can be made should games be delayed due to the coronavirus.


We will see what the league has to say about that when it determines a plan for the Colts and Bengals.