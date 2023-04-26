Indianapolis Colts offseason tracker: Free agency additions, losses

The Indianapolis Colts are reshaping their roster in the 2023 NFL offseason. The hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after compiling a 4-12-1 record last season.

The Colts will look for a quarterback in the wake of releasing Matt Ryan. Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger remain on the roster.

Here's who the Colts have signed, kept and lost since free agency opened in March.

March 27: Lamar Jackson wants a trade. Are Colts interested?

Colts free agency additions

Pharaoh Brown, tight end: The 28-year-old has 51 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns since entering the league in 2017.

Darrynton Evans, running back: He has played for the Bears and Titans, gathering about 200 total yards over two seasons.

Isaiah McKenzie, wide receiver: He had 137 catches for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns in 68 games for Buffalo, and he played in 15 or more games in each of the past four seasons. He's short (5-8) and fast (4.42 seconds for 40 yards).

Gardner Minshew, quarterback: He gets a 1-year, $3.5 million deal, with a potential of $2 million more. So is he the backup or QB1? Here's what IndyStar's Gregg Doyel thinks.

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle: He gets a 1-year, $4.5 million deal. The 27-year-old had 3 sacks, 11 hits and 19 hurries for the Browns last season.

Samson Ebukam, edge rusher: He gets a 3-year deal worth up to $27 million, including more than $11 million in the first season. The 27-year-old had either 4.5 or 5 sacks in each of the past 4 seasons. He was a 2017 4th-round NFL Draft pick and comes from the 49ers.

Matt Gay, kicker: His 4-year deal worth up to $22.5 million is big for a kicker, second to Justin Tucker's with Baltimore. Gay has made 92.5% of his field goals, including 12-of-15 from at least 50 yards, in 2 1/2 seasons with the Rams.

Insider: How Zionsville's Brian Mason ended up coaching for hometown Colts

Colts re-sign free agents

Khalid Kareem, defensive end: He appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022.

Story continues

Tony Brown, cornerback: He gets a 1-year deal worth $1.2 million, $500,000 of that guaranteed. He had 7 tackles and 1 sack last season, and he was a valued special teams player.

E.J. Speed, linebacker: He gets a 2-year deal worth up to $9 million. The 2019 5th-round draft pick has been a special teams stalwart and has a chance to earn a larger role on defense.

Ashton Dulin, receiver: He gets a 2-year worth up to $9.2 million. He has been a valuable special teams player who also has 28 receptions for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Tyquan Lewis, pass rusher: He gets a 1-year, $2.1 million deal. The Colts believe in his talent, but he has suffered multiple injuries. He has played 48 of a possible 82 games in five seasons.

Colts free agency losses

Parris Campbell, wide receiver: The Giants game him a one-year deal worth up to $6.7 million. He became a reliable option for the Colts last season (63 catches, 623 yards, 3 touchdowns) after suffering a lot of injuries his first three years.

Bobby Okereke, linebacker: The Giants gave him a four-year deal with $22 million guaranteed with a potential of $40 million overall. He had 283 tackles the past two seasons.

Yannick Ngakoue, edge rusher, is not gone yet, but is unlikely to return.

Insider: Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter will live in his new quarterback's ear

Colts offseason moves

Released quarterback Matt Ryan: The Colts freed up $17 million in salary cap space, but he will count $18 million toward their 2023 salary cap.

Traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Cowboys: The Colts got a 5th-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for the 32-year-old who made critical plays in two of the Colts' early wins in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts offseason tracker: Free agency additions, losses