Indianapolis Colts officially sign former Wisconsin offensive lineman to rookie deal

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed former Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini Monday, per NBCSports.

Bortolini will join the Colts on a standard four-year rookie deal worth $4.799 million with a signing bonus of $799,868. The Colts selected Bortolini with the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

The former Badger entered this year’s draft after a productive collegiate career playing across the offensive line at UW. He finished with 27 starts over four years — 13 at center, 13 at left/right guard and one at tight end. The versatile lineman started all 12 games at center for the 2023 Badgers under new offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and allowed only one sack in 477 chances according to PFF.

He joins a Colts team in need of a resurgent season after a 9-8 2023 campaign.

Bortolini was the third former Badger to be selected in this year’s draft alongside running backs Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo (via Louisville). Maema Njongmeta, Peter Bowden, Hayden Rucci and Tanner Mordecai all signed with NFL teams following the draft.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire