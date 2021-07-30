Indianapolis Colts might be without Carson Wentz for a while

The Indianapolis Colts were planning on starting a new era at quarterback with Carson Wentz in 2021. The team could be looking at an audible before the former Philadelphia Eagle takes a snap in blue and white.

Per Michael Silver:

I'm told the Wentz foot injury involves a bone and a ligament… Colts had been hoping for better news, are bracing for possible surgery — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 30, 2021

Wentz’s next, um, step will be to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Silver reported Wentz heard something pop during Thursday’s practice.

We’ll see. If he misses the first quarter of the season, that would take him out until 10/11, which is 10 weeks away. Sounds like the timeframe for his recovery from surgery could be about 8 weeks. So still within reach. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 30, 2021

Wentz was reunited with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich in the offseason in a trade that saw a third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder head to Philly.

His acquisition was necessary because Philip Rivers retired after one year in Indy. The Colts currently also have Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger at quarterback.

It has not been a strong start to training camp in Indianapolis: