Indianapolis Colts might be without Carson Wentz for a while

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts were planning on starting a new era at quarterback with Carson Wentz in 2021. The team could be looking at an audible before the former Philadelphia Eagle takes a snap in blue and white.

Per Michael Silver:

Wentz’s next, um, step will be to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Silver reported Wentz heard something pop during Thursday’s practice.

Wentz was reunited with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich in the offseason in a trade that saw a third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder head to Philly.

His acquisition was necessary because Philip Rivers retired after one year in Indy. The Colts currently also have Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger at quarterback.

It has not been a strong start to training camp in Indianapolis:

