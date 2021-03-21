Colts CB Kenny Moore hated his stint with the Patriots: 'That was one of the low spots of my life'

Kenny Moore wasn’t in New England long.

The cornerback was cut just before the season in 2017 after he went undrafted out of Valdosta State.

Moore, though, described that four-month period as one of the worst in his life.

“I thought I was done with football,” he said, via Go Long with Tyler Dunne. “My mental capacity and my mental space? I was just maxed out.”

Moore: ‘That was one of the low spots of my life’

Moore said he hated the vibes in New England, and repeatedly butted heads with cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer — who is now the defensive coordinator in Miami.

"It just felt robotic," Moore said, via Dunne. "You don't want to do anything else but go home and go to sleep because tomorrow is about to be crazy. I really felt like I was in the military. Like, damn."

As the preseason rolled along, Jones started to not only think he wasn’t fit for Bill Belichick’s program in New England, but that he couldn’t make it in the league in general.

“That was one of the low spots of my life, because that’s really when I felt like, ‘I’m probably not built for the league,’” he said, via Dunne. “And having that feeling of, ‘You’re not good enough,’ that’s a bad feeling. You feel like you don’t belong. I lost all of my joy and passion. I didn’t even want to play football. I didn’t want to go to work anymore.

“I was depressed. I was trying to fight my way out of it.”

Moore, obviously, was wrong.

He was scooped up by the Indianapolis Colts and appeared in every game during the 2017 season. The 25-year-old racked up a career-high 80 tackles and four interceptions — including one for a touchdown — last year, too.

Moore signed a four-year contract extension with the Colts before the 2019 season worth more than $33 million, and plans to be there through the 2023 season.

With his brutal start in the NFL long behind him, Moore is pushing forward like a man on a mission.

“There’s no stopping me,” he said, via Dunne. “I’m going to continue where I left off, trying to be all that I can be. I live in the present.

“Whatever you see, is going to be 123% Kenny Moore II.”

Kenny Moore was with the Patriots for just four months in 2017, but he said his time there nearly drove him to quit football altogether. (AP/David J. Phillip)

