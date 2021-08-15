Indianapolis Colts' Jacob Eason outshines Sam Ehlinger in preseason win over Carolina Panthers

Round 1 goes to Jacob Eason.

The Indianapolis Colts' 2020 fourth-round pick completed 15 of 21 passes for 183 yards Sunday in a 21-18 preseason opening win against the Carolina Panthers. He outshined rookie Sam Ehlinger (10-for-15, 155 yards), the man standing between him and the spot directly behind Carson Wentz on the Colts' quarterback depth chart.

Eason, who earned the start Sunday, was far from perfect, but there's little doubt he played with the kind of poise and confidence coach Frank Reich wants to see out of one of his quarterbacks. He led the Colts to 10 points during his two quarters on the field, including a touchdown drive in the two-minute drill to end the half.

He also also didn't put the ball in danger in the air, unlike Ehlinger, who was intercepted on his fourth attempt of the game. The interception was definitely the low point for Ehlinger, who bounced back big time in the fourth quarter, making some great throws and leading the Colts to 11 points.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason passes the ball in the first half against the Carolina Panthers.

It's too soon to draw any firm conclusions, but it's probably fair to say that after Sunday's game, the Colts have every right to feel good about their quarterback room -- as is -- moving forward.

Eason inspires confidence

Throughout training camp, a recurring theme for Eason has been his tendency to hold onto the ball a little too long. That showed up on occasion Sunday, but for the most part, he stood tall in the pocket, got the ball out on time and even flashed better touch than he has during camp.

Eason made what might be his best throw of 2021, dropping a 37-yard pass to Parris Campbell in the bucket. It was beautifully run slot fade by Campbell, and Eason took advantage of the separation his third-year receiver got by hitting him in stride.

Eason also frequently flashed his impressive arm, including one memorable time on the run. On a 3rd-and-10, Eason rolled to his right to evade pressure and fired a seed to rookie Michael Strachan for a first down.

While he made a couple of fantastic throws, accuracy remains an issue for Eason. While his receivers should have hauled in at least three more of his passes Sunday, Eason could also do a better job of making their lives easier. He too often puts the ball in places where the receiver has to do a lot of work to make the catch.

If that sounds like nitpicking, it is. But make no mistake about it: When Eason watches this tape with his Colts coaches, they're going to be saying the same things to him.

Eason also fumbled once, though it's hard to assign him too much blame him for it. Feeling pressure from the left side, he stepped up in the pocket. But Carolina's Marquis Haynes made a great play, beating left tackle Will Holden and stripping Eason before he could make a throw.

Ehlinger starts slow, rebounds

Ehlinger's day started off rough. After a couple of short completions, Ehlinger tossed a bad interception on his fourth throw of the day.

Unlike his confident training camp persona, Ehlinger looked a bit indecisive early. On the interception, he pulled the trigger far too late and badly undershot rookie tight end --- and his former high school teammate -- Kylen Granson.

Ehlinger's indecisiveness came up again later, costing the Colts a chance to extend a drive. He failed to identify an open receiver on 3rd-and-5, then tried to scramble before not having the requisite arm strength to complete a pass to the sideline.

Still, it was far from all bad for Ehlinger. He rebounded from a rough third quarter to play quite well in the fourth. On a touchdown drive, he dropped a dime to Tarik Black, connecting for the Colts' biggest play of the day (47 yards). A few plays later, he flipped a pass to undrafted rookie Tyler Vaughns, who made a sensational one-handed grab to position the Colts at the one-yard line ahead of a Benny LeMay touchdown run.

Ehlinger also showed off his scrambling ability, punching in a game-tying two-point conversion and scrambling for 34 yards on four attempts.

Battle at wide receiver

Here's what we think we know about the Colts wide receiver position. T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr. Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell are locks for the top four spots. Ashton Dulin has served as an excellent gunner for Bubba Ventrone's special teams unit for the past two years, and there's little reason to think he isn't primed to do so again this year. That means there's probably only one spot left for another wide receiver to make this team, and Michael Strachan and Dezmon Patmon aren't making that decision an easy one.

Strachan, a 2020 seventh-round pick, has been a training camp standout and put his immense skills on display Sunday with three catches for 57 yards, including one supremely impressive snag on a 50-50 ball from Eason. The 6-5 Strachan jumped high above his defender and plucked the football out of the air for a 32-yard gain to help position the Colts for a touchdown at the end of the first half. Strachan, however, also had two drops. Neither ball was perfectly thrown -- one too far outside and the other behind him -- but both were receptions NFL wide receivers are supposed to make.

Patmon, meanwhile, didn't make any highlight-reel plays, but consistently found ways to get open. The 2020 sixth-round pick led the Colts with five catches to go along with 49 yards. He, too, let an imperfect pass slip through his fingers, but for the most part he showed strong hands and route-running ability on Sunday.

Given their potential, maybe the Colts try to find a way to keep both on the roster, but the more likely reality is that these two are competing for the last spot on the wide receiver depth chart. With a month to go before the season starts, this competition will continue to be a fun one to watch.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts' Jacob Eason outplays Sam Ehlinger in preseason opener