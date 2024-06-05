Indianapolis Colts host 6 players for tryouts during minicamp

Along with the Indianapolis Colts’ full 91-man roster, the team also had six players in for tryouts during mandatory minicamp, according to Joel Erickson.

Since the Colts’ offseason roster is currently maxed out, if they were to make an addition from this group of tryouts, a corresponding roster cut would have to be made to make room. The Colts are not obligated to sign any of these players, however.

It’s not uncommon to see GMs churning the back end of their rosters as they look to elevate the competition within each position group or find a more high-upside player.

Here is a quick look at what you need to know about each of these players who are in for a tryout. All of these players were members of the 2024 draft class that went undrafted, except for Tyreque Jones, who went undrafted in 2023.

TE Mason Fairchild

Fairchild caught 82 passes in his five seasons at Kansas, the bulk of which came in the last two seasons. He averaged 13.5 yards per catch in his career, including 16.7 yards in 2023. Fairchild is an experienced blocker and graded out as decently by PFF’s metrics.

WR Kaylon Horton

A slot receiver at North Texas, Horton caught 36 of his 52 career targets at 11.3 yards per catch with three scores. He is a very experienced return man with 74 kick return attempts at 22.3 yards per return with one touchdown.

DB Clay Fields

Fields played everywhere last season at Chattanooga, totaling 160 snaps in the box, 126 as a free safety, and 153 from the slot. He was a sound tackler and totaled eight pass breakups with one interception in coverage. Fields has also played over 500 special teams snaps.

S Devlin Kirklin

Listed as a safety, most of Kirklin’s snaps in college came down in the box. During the 2022 season, he graded out well as a run defender by PFF’s metrics and missed only one of his 29 tackle attempts. In coverage, Kirklin has just one career pass breakup and has played only 523 total defensive snaps in his career.

S Derek Slywka

Slykwa played his college ball at D-III Ithica College. Last season, he totaled 51 tackles and came away with an impressive six interceptions. Slywka was named an AFCA Second-Team All-American and a Cliff Harris Award finalist, given to the top small college Defensive Player of the Year.

S Tyreque Jones

Jones went undrafted out of Boise State in 2023 and spent time with Tennessee and Indianapolis at various points last season. He was signed to a futures deal with the Raiders in January but was released in April. Jones spent most of his snaps in college playing from the slot but has box and free safety experience as well.

