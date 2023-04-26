Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick, and plenty more, in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts will play a prominent role in the 2023 NFL Draft. They lost their final seven games of the 2022 season to finish with a 4-12-1 record and the No. 4 overall pick.
The Colts' biggest need is believed to be quarterback. Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles played QB for the Colts in 2022. Quarterbacks getting the biggest buzz for potential early picks include Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.
Indianapolis will also take a serious look at offensive linemen, cornerbacks, pass rushers and wide receivers. According to Eric Edholm of NFL.com: "The interior offensive line could be improved. Even with 2023 free agent Parris Campbell’s breakout season, wide receiver is one or two playmakers shy of ideal."
When is NFL Draft 2023?
The 2023 NFL Draft is April 27-29 (Thursday-Saturday) in Kansas City, Mo.
What channel is the NFL Draft on?
Coverage is on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
April 27, Thursday: 8 p.m. ET
April 28, Friday: 7 p.m. ET
April 29, Saturday: Noon ET
2023 NFL Draft order
First round
Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13. New York Jets
18. Detroit Lions
20. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
(Miami Dolphins forfeited their 1st-round pick)
Colts 2023 NFL Draft picks
Round 1, No. 4
Round 2, No. 35
Round 3, No. 79
Round 4, No. 106
Round 5, No. 138
Round 5, No. 162
Round 5, No. 176
Round 7, No. 221
Round 7, No. 236
NFL Draft Experience 2023
The league will create a "theme park" on the south lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Fans can test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and get photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and every Super Bowl ring. Admission is free but NFL OnePass registration is required.
NFL Draft Experience hours
April 27, Thursday: Noon-9 p.m. CT
April 28, Friday: Noon-9 p.m. CT
April 29, Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. CT
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NFL Draft 2023: Colts picks, draft needs, draft order, TV channels