Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick, and plenty more, in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts will play a prominent role in the 2023 NFL Draft. They lost their final seven games of the 2022 season to finish with a 4-12-1 record and the No. 4 overall pick.

The Colts' biggest need is believed to be quarterback. Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles played QB for the Colts in 2022. Quarterbacks getting the biggest buzz for potential early picks include Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Indianapolis will also take a serious look at offensive linemen, cornerbacks, pass rushers and wide receivers. According to Eric Edholm of NFL.com: "The interior offensive line could be improved. Even with 2023 free agent Parris Campbell’s breakout season, wide receiver is one or two playmakers shy of ideal."

When is NFL Draft 2023?

The 2023 NFL Draft is April 27-29 (Thursday-Saturday) in Kansas City, Mo.

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

Coverage is on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

April 27, Thursday: 8 p.m. ET

April 28, Friday: 7 p.m. ET

April 29, Saturday: Noon ET

2023 NFL Draft order

First round

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

(Miami Dolphins forfeited their 1st-round pick)

Colts 2023 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, No. 4

Round 2, No. 35

Round 3, No. 79

Round 4, No. 106

Round 5, No. 138

Round 5, No. 162

Round 5, No. 176

Round 7, No. 221

Round 7, No. 236

NFL Draft Experience 2023

The league will create a "theme park" on the south lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Fans can test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and get photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and every Super Bowl ring. Admission is free but NFL OnePass registration is required.

NFL Draft Experience hours

April 27, Thursday: Noon-9 p.m. CT

April 28, Friday: Noon-9 p.m. CT

April 29, Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. CT

