Indianapolis Colts GM would 'do whatever it takes' to move up to No. 1 in draft for right QB

INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has repeated the same mantra about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round.

Ballard reiterated the belief again Tuesday.

“You’ve got to be right,” Ballard said. “We understand the magnitude of where we’re at in the draft, and we understand the importance of the position. To get one that, actually, you can win with, and to be right, is the most important thing.”

The Colts haven’t been in a better position to get the right guy in more than a decade.

Indianapolis holds the No. 4 pick in April’s draft. The team that holds the No. 1 pick, the Chicago Bears, already has a promising young quarterback in Justin Fields. Nearly everybody expects the Bears to put the No. 1 pick up for sale to the highest bidder, especially after Chicago general manager Ryan Poles threw water on any speculation that the team might trade Fields in order to draft a quarterback at No. 1 on Tuesday.

"We're going to evaluate the draft class, and I would say this, I'd have to be absolutely blown away to make that type of decision," Poles told Bears reporters.

With that in mind, would Ballard move up to No. 1 to make sure he got a quarterback if he believed one of the prospects in this draft class is clearly the right guy?

“Yes,” Ballard said. “I’d do whatever it takes. If we thought there’s a player that we’re driven to get, that makes the franchise and the team better, that’s what we do.”

Ballard’s had three offseasons since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in 2019 left the Colts without a franchise quarterback.

The Indianapolis general manager hasn’t taken that chance.

“We thought we had a good football team,” Ballard said. “Looking back, we kept thinking we’ll add the vet, we’ll add the vet quarterback that would give us a chance to really get over the hump.”

Chris Ballard walks the field on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Colts signed a 38-year-old Philip Rivers in the first offseason after Luck’s retirement, hoping Rivers could be the bridge to a long-term option. When Rivers retired after one season, Indianapolis opted to trade for Carson Wentz, rather than taking a chance on a highly-touted 2021 quarterback draft class.

Faced with a weak quarterback class in 2022 — only one quarterback, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, was taken in the first two rounds — and no first-round pick due to the Wentz deal, the Colts traded for veteran Matt Ryan, who couldn’t overcome an Indianapolis offensive line that failed to live up to expectations.

"When you’re changing quarterbacks every year, it’s tough," Ballard said. "It’s tough on the team. Not getting that position settled."

Ballard has thought plenty about the path the Colts took to get to this point at the quarterback decision a lot.

Agonized over it, in his own words.

“When we had the 13th pick and ended up trading it for (DeForest) Buckner, we did have serious talks about it at the time,” Ballard said. “At that point, we said, ‘We have a bird in the hand here. We are getting a three-technique that we think is a really special player and fits our character profile, of what we want.' … The opportunity to do it was in ’20, but we made the decision with Buckner, and I don’t regret that decision.”

If the Colts had held onto the 13th pick in the 2020 draft instead of trading for Buckner, Indianapolis would have had to trade into the top five to take either Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, two players who’ve both been successful in their careers so far.

This time, the Colts don’t have to make that kind of move.

Four quarterbacks — Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson — are widely expected to be potential top-10 picks. Indianapolis likely can sit in the No. 4 spot and take a quarterback with a first-round grade.

Or the Colts can move up to take a quarterback they’ve graded beyond the rest of the field.

“To get one that, actually, you can win with, and to be right, is the most important thing, not if we take one or not,” Ballard said. “It’s being right.”

And if the Colts do take a quarterback, the decisions the team makes over the next couple of months — particularly at head coach and offensive coordinator — will play a key role in making sure the rookie makes good on the hype.

None of the four quarterbacks in this draft carry the same can’t-miss hype produced by Luck and Peyton Manning, the last two times the Colts took a quarterback in the first round.

“When you’ve got one of the elite of the elite on the field, man, all of a sudden, it just feels different,” Ballard said. “But you’ve got to be able to win with average to above-average quarterback play, you’ve got to be able to find a way to win, so it’s going to be very important. … The ability to build a plan around how we’re going to win, what our identity is going to be and how we’re going to win with who’s playing quarterback is important.”

And if a team can do that, there’s a much better chance that the quarterback they take will develop into the kind of player that makes everything right in the world.

The kind of player the Colts might have to move heaven and earth to get.

