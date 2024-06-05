Indianapolis Colts gear up for practice at practice center
The Indianapolis Colts are back at practice at the practice facility on 56th Street. See photos from todays practice.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.
In his negotiations for a new deal, the 49ers receiver is looking at the recent $120 million contract Amon-Ra St. Brown signed with the Detroit Lions.
With the escalating cost of wide receivers, how many teams will look at the salaries and think they can get a replacement cheap via the draft?
Allen was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and part of the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX winning team.
With the right summer moves and expected health, there's no reason to believe the Thunder couldn't win the whole thing next season.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
The Patriots have no intention of rushing Maye into a starting role before they believe he's ready.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.