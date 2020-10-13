Colts coach Frank Reich sticking with Philip Rivers despite early struggles, mistakes

Philip Rivers’ start in Indianapolis hasn’t gone as planned.

Colts coach Frank Reich, however, has no intentions of making a quarterback change anytime soon.

“Philip is our quarterback,” Reich said Monday, via the Indianapolis Star.

Despite some early, shocking mistakes, Philip Rivers' job is safe.

‘You’ve got to live with some mistakes’

Rivers, after spending the past 16 seasons in the league with the Chargers, has racked up more than 1,200 yards so far with Indianapolis this season. He has thrown five interceptions, tied for the fourth-worst among NFL starting QBs.

Two of those picks came in the Colts’ 32-23 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, one of which was returned for a score. Rivers was also the reason they gave up a safety after getting called for an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone, something many would expect a 38-year-old quarterback like himself to know not to do.

Still, Reich says he isn’t thinking about switching to backup Jacoby Brissett.

Rivers became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 touchdown passes and rack up 60,000 passing yards in his career, and likely has a gold jacket waiting for him in the future.

“My trust at the end of the day is who he is,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “This guy is a Hall of Fame QB. I have the utmost confidence and belief in him. Our team has the utmost confidence and belief in him. You’ve got to live with some mistakes but the good is going to far outweigh the one or two bad things that are going to happen.”

