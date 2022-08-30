Indianapolis Colts are expected to keep former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger on 53-man roster

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is quietly having the best preseason of any NFL quarterback. It appears his team is taking notice and not letting him out of their grasp.

As of Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to keep Ehlinger on the 53-man roster. This comes on the heels of a preseason that saw him go 24-of-29 for 289 yards passing, with four passing touchdowns.

In addition, Ehlinger displayed the running ability that won Texas fans over in his time in Austin. Sam ran for 71 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown burst. The touchdown run punctuated an already stellar month of August for the young quarterback.

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger is expected to remain on the final roster after today's final cuts are complete, per source. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 30, 2022

Based on his preseason performance, many speculated that one of the other 31 NFL teams would poach Ehlinger if he fell to waivers and/or the Colts’ practice squad. It seems Indianapolis is looking to avoid that fate, even with Matt Ryan and Nick Foles on the roster.

Sam’s time in Austin had its ups and downs, but his leadership and work ethic is unquestioned. Now he looks to reap the benefits of his hard work.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire