Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots (4-4) look to get past a .500 winning percentage for the first time during the 2022 NFL season when they play host to Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1).

The Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, look to build off a Week 8 victory and take advantage of a matchup against Colts QB Sam Ehlinger, who will play in just his second career game. Taylor is also questionable for the Week 9 matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Colts vs. Patriots Week 9 game:

Colts at Patriots odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Patriots (-5.5)

Moneyline: Patriots (-250); Colts (+195)

Over/under: 39.5

More odds, injury info for Colts vs. Patriots

Lorenzo Reyes: Patriots 24, Colts 10

A rookie quarterback going against Belichick? It's tough to see Ehlinger faring well here, especially as the Patriots and Jones appear to be course-correcting.

Safid Deen: Patriots 24, Colts 20

Colts star Taylor is the player in this game, but he’s gotten off to a slow start compared to last season. I just don’t like Colts starter Ehlinger’s chances against a Belichick defense.

Lance Pugmire: Patriots 23, Colts 10

Belichick’s long history dominating inexperienced quarterbacks turns him toward Indianapolis’ Ehlinger. His red-zone opportunities will likely be even scarcer in the week’s lowest over-under total (39.5).

