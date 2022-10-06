Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

A pair of struggling offenses with injury issues at running back will square off on Thursday night when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Denver Broncos.

The Colts (1-2-1) rank last in the NFL in scoring (14.3 points per game) and will be without workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor after he suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Nyheim Hines will likely have a much larger role in the game plan, with Deon Jackson backing him up. Also, former Bronco Phillip Lindsay could be activated off the practice squad.

The Broncos (2-2) are off to a disappointing start with new quarterback Russell Wilson, averaging only 16.5 points per game (30th of 32). They'll be without running back Javonte Williams, who is out for the season after seriously injuring his knee during last week's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Veteran Melvin Gordon, backup Mike Boone and newly acquired Latavius Murray will be asked to pick up the slack.

Melvin Gordon scored his only touchdown of the season in Week 3 vs. the 49ers. After fumbling on one of just three touches in Week 4, Gordon should see considerably more work going forward with Javonte Williams out for the season.

POWER RANKINGS: Who's No. 2 behind the high-flying Eagles?

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Here's everything you need to know for Thursday:

What time does Colts at Broncos start?

Kickoff is Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

What TV channel is Colts at Broncos on?

The game will be shown nationally on Amazon Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Colts at Broncos online via live stream?

The game will be streamed live on Prime Video. The game can also be streamed via FuboTV and NFL+.

What is the weather forecast for Colts at Broncos?

Clear skies and temperatures in the 60s are expected on Thursday in Denver.

What are the odds for Colts at Broncos?

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under at 42.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colts at Broncos: Live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds