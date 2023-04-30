Indianapolis Colts come calling for Holy Cross linebacker Liam Anderson

Holy Cross linebacker Liam Anderson runs drills during a pro day for NFL scouts at Holy Cross on March 23, 2023.

Former Holy Cross linebacker Liam Anderson had a lot to celebrate this weekend.

On Sunday, Anderson turned 23, and Saturday night he got – and earned – the ultimate birthday gift.

Anderson, who helped lead the Crusaders to four straight Patriot League championships, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, and he will embark on his NFL dream later this week when he joins the Colts for their rookie minicamp.

“I’m so excited right now,” Anderson said in a phone interview from Charlotte, N.C., where his parents recently relocated after raising Anderson in Flanders, N.J.

Former HC running back Peter Oliver of Auburn received an invitation to the New York Giants rookie minicamp, and former Crusaders cornerback John Smith received an invitation to the New York Jets rookie minicamp.

Oliver, who helped lead St. John's High to a state championship, rushed for a career-high 1,029 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Holy Cross running back Peter Oliver will try to make his NFL dreams come true this week after he was invited to attend rookie minicamp with the New York Giants.

"I’m excited," Oliver said. "I haven’t been able to process it fully yet. It's explosive. It’s like, 'OK let’s do this. Let’s give it a shot. Let’s see what happens,' and I’m excited to see what happens."

Anderson talked to both Oliver and Smith talked Sunday.

“We’re super excited for the opportunities,” Anderson said, “and thankful to Holy Cross for putting us in the position we are.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound and very versatile Anderson had a tremendous career at Holy Cross and earned numerous postseason accolades following the historic 2022 campaign, including All-America honors from Stats Perform.

Anderson, who along with Oliver and Smith was part of a standout class of fifth-year seniors, led HC to a No. 6 national ranking and the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs last season. He led the Crusaders with 86 tackles, including 14-1/2 for loss, and had 3 sacks, an interception, 2 pass breakups, 4 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries.

Anderson performed well at the Hula Bowl in Orlando in January, and graded out well at HC’s Pro Day in March in preparation for the NFL Draft.

“I was proud of all the work I put in and the results that I had,” Anderson said. “I was pretty confident going into the draft I would get an opportunity, I just didn’t know where. After that call came from the Colts, I was so relieved to know where I was going.”

Holy Cross cornerback John Smith received an invite to NFL rookie minicamp with the New York Jets.

The Colts scouted Anderson the last two years, he said, and he was in communication with them leading up to the draft, including at the Hula Bowl and the Holy Cross Pro Day.

Throughout the pre-draft process, and this weekend, Anderson talked to, texted and tapped former Holy Cross defensive lineman Benton Whitley for advice and guidance.

Last year, Whitley signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. He spent time with the Chiefs, and finished the 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

“He went through the exact same process as I did,” Anderson said, “and what better resource to have answer your questions than a former teammate who did the exact same thing last year. I’m sure I’ll be doing the same for the kids coming out to the draft next year and the years after that.”

Holy Cross linebacker Liam Anderson makes a tackle during a game last season.

Anderson said Whitley was very supportive. He also prepared him for Saturday, the final day of the draft.

“He said it would be a crazy day,” Anderson said, “and he was not wrong. It was just a really long day. He told me to enjoy it because it only happens once, and that it doesn’t matter when you get drafted or if you get signed as long as you get there. It’s all about football now.”

Anderson was a quarterback and safety at Mount Olive High School in New Jersey. Former Holy Cross coach Tom Gilmore’s staff initially gave him a look as a QB, and current coach Bob Chesney’s staff recruited him as a safety before moving him to linebacker.

Over the last five years, Anderson became one of HC’s best defensive players, a leader of the unit, and a brutal scout for Holy Cross foes because of his versatility.

“My experience at Holy Cross meant everything to me,” Anderson said, “(Associate strength and conditioning) Coach (Chris) Grautski in the weight room developing me physically, (linebackers) Coach (Brian) Vaganek developing me as a player, and obviously Coach Chesney putting it all together for me, and just the team effort. I don’t think I would be where I am now if it wasn’t for the success we had over the last four years. I owe everything to Holy Cross. I’m truly grateful for all the support they’ve given me.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound Smith is a three-time All-Patriot League first-team selection. In 2022, he recorded 37 tackles, including three for losses, 11 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Oliver, who was the 2021 Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was a two-time All-Patriot League first-team selection. When he reports to the Giants Thursday morning, he is looking forward to reuniting with former HC offensive coordinator Chris Smith, who joined the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach earlier this year.

Oliver is thrilled for his teammates, Anderson and Smith.

"It’s so exciting," Oliver said. "It's a testament to all the support we have at Holy Cross with the coaching staff, with the strength and conditioning, the athletic trainers, the professors, and everybody that’s a part of it."

