Colts rookie LB Bobby Okereke calls 2015 sexual assault allegations 'untrue'

Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke called the sexual assault allegations against him “untrue” on Saturday, speaking out about the 2015 incident that took place during his time at Stanford for the first time.

Okereke, who was publicly connected to the allegations last month, insisted that he both cooperated fully with the investigation at Stanford and told the Colts about the allegations before the NFL draft in April.

“Those were untrue allegations,” Okereke said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I fully complied with the school investigation and was found not responsible. I informed the team about it during the pre-draft process.”

Okereke was found guilty of sexual assault stemming from a February 2015 incident by a group of Title IX panelists at Stanford. The complainant did not file police charges after the incident, per the report, instead turning to the university’s disciplinary board. A New York Times report in 2016 revealed that Stanford’s board voted 3-2 in favor of the complainant twice — however the university required a 4-1 decision or greater.

Therefore, Okereke was not disciplined for the incident.

The Colts, who selected Okereke in the third round of the draft, reviewed the Title IX investigation, interviewed Okereke about the incident and spoke to multiple sources at Stanford. They did not interview his accuser, per the report.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard informed owner Jim Irsay of the allegations before the draft, too, and took full responsibility for the decision. He characterized the incident, according to the Indianapolis Star, as a “he-said, she-said” incident.

“When we looked at it and talked about it and talking to the young man, an incident from four years ago, no discipline by the university, he was never charged with a crime,” Ballard said in June, via Sports Illustrated. “And then you look at his track record from that point to now. Team captain. Lott Trophy quarterfinalist. He graduated with a degree in management and engineering. He's working on his master's.

“From 2015 to 2019, from everything we gathered and high recommendations that we got, it felt appropriate to take him.”

Okereke is not expected to be investigated by the NFL, either.

In the meantime, the former Cardinals standout — who recorded 227 tackles and one interception over four seasons with the team — is simply concerned about playing football.

“Right now, I’m just focused on making this team,” Okereke said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Helping this team out like I can and moving forward.”

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke called sexual assault allegations against him "untrue" on Saturday, speaking out about the 2015 incident for the first time. (Zach Bolinger/Getty Images)

