Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals on Christmas: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch

The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals meet on Christmas Day in a battle of playoff contenders trending in opposite directions.

The Colts (8-6) have won five of their last six games, including last Saturday's 27-17 victory over the Patriots that snapped New England's seven-game winning streak. As he has all season, running back Jonathan Taylor did the heavy lifting against the Pats, toting the rock 29 times for 170 yards — with a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that was the dagger. The MVP contender leads in the NFL in rushing yards (1,518) and touchdowns (17).

The Colts are still alive in the AFC South race but must win Saturday or the division title goes to the Tennessee Titans, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 3-4 following their 7-0 start and are without the services of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The nadir came last Sunday, when they were soundly beaten, 30-12, by the previously 1-11-1 Detroit Lions. Arizona is just 3-3 at home this year but is desperate for a bounce-back in front of the "Sea of Red" with the division-rival Rams now level NFC West at 10-4.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots with teammates.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's game:

What time does Colts at Cardinals start?

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What TV channel is Colts at Cardinals on?

The game will be shown nationally on NFL Network.

How can I watch Colts at Cardinals online via live stream?

The game can be streamed through the NFL Network website (for those that sign in with their cable/satellite provider), the NFL app or via FuboTV.

What are the odds for Colts at Cardinals?

The Cardinals are 2.5-point favorites and the over/under is at 48.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream Colts vs. Cardinals Christmas Day: Time, TV channel, odds