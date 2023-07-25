Indianapolis Colts announcing signing of 1st-round pick, QB Anthony Richardson

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts reported for training camp. They also announced they had signed their first-round pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson to a 4-year, $33.99 million fully guaranteed contract that includes a $21.72 million signing bonus paid 100% upfront.

The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Richardson came on strong last season and was one of the biggest draft movers in the second half of the college football season and into the predraft phase.

Indianapolis is hoping Richardson’s athleticism and powerful arm can spark an offense that struggled to move the ball last season.

We have signed QB Anthony Richardson. All of our 2023 draft picks have signed their contracts. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 25, 2023

