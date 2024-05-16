Advertisement
Indianapolis Colts announce full 2024 schedule

paul bretl
·1 min read

For several months now we’ve known who the Indianapolis Colts’ opponents were going to be, and now we know the complete schedule.

A few things to note, outside of when the Colts are playing each of their opponents, include:

– When is the bye week?
– The longest stretch of road games
– The longest stretch of home games
– Number of primetime games
– How many air miles are traveled
– Number of home games in that final month
– Any difficult stretches of games against top-tier competition

According to Sharp Football, the Colts’ have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule this season based on their opponents’ projected win totals.

Here’s the Colts’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Houston

1:00 PM

2

Sept. 15

at

Green Bay

1:00 PM

3

Sept. 22

vs.

Chicago

1:00 PM

4

Sept. 29

vs.

Pittsburgh

1:00 PM

5

Oct. 6

at

Jacksonville

1:00 PM

6

Oct. 13

at

Tennessee

1:00 PM

7

Oct. 20

vs.

Miami

1:00 PM

8

Oct. 27

at

Houston

1:00 PM

9

Nov. 3

at

Minnesota

1:00 PM

10

Nov. 10

vs.

Buffalo

1:00 PM

11

Nov. 17

at

New York Jets*

8:20 PM

12

Nov. 24

vs.

Detroit

1:00 PM

13

Dec. 1

at

New England

1:00 PM

14

Dec. 8

Bye Week

N/A

15

Dec. 15

at

Denver

4:25 PM

16

Dec. 22

vs.

Tennessee

1:00 PM

17

TBD

at

New York Giants

TBD

18

TBD

vs.

Jacksonville

TBD

*prime-time game

