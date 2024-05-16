Indianapolis Colts announce full 2024 schedule
For several months now we’ve known who the Indianapolis Colts’ opponents were going to be, and now we know the complete schedule.
A few things to note, outside of when the Colts are playing each of their opponents, include:
– When is the bye week?
– The longest stretch of road games
– The longest stretch of home games
– Number of primetime games
– How many air miles are traveled
– Number of home games in that final month
– Any difficult stretches of games against top-tier competition
According to Sharp Football, the Colts’ have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule this season based on their opponents’ projected win totals.
Here’s the Colts’ complete 2024 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Sept. 8
vs.
Houston
1:00 PM
2
Sept. 15
at
Green Bay
1:00 PM
3
Sept. 22
vs.
Chicago
1:00 PM
4
Sept. 29
vs.
Pittsburgh
1:00 PM
5
Oct. 6
at
Jacksonville
1:00 PM
6
Oct. 13
at
Tennessee
1:00 PM
7
Oct. 20
vs.
Miami
1:00 PM
8
Oct. 27
at
Houston
1:00 PM
9
Nov. 3
at
Minnesota
1:00 PM
10
Nov. 10
vs.
Buffalo
1:00 PM
11
Nov. 17
at
New York Jets*
8:20 PM
12
Nov. 24
vs.
Detroit
1:00 PM
13
Dec. 1
at
New England
1:00 PM
14
Dec. 8
Bye Week
N/A
15
Dec. 15
at
Denver
4:25 PM
16
Dec. 22
vs.
Tennessee
1:00 PM
17
TBD
at
New York Giants
TBD
18
TBD
vs.
Jacksonville
TBD
*prime-time game