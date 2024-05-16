Indianapolis Colts announce full 2024 schedule

For several months now we’ve known who the Indianapolis Colts’ opponents were going to be, and now we know the complete schedule.

A few things to note, outside of when the Colts are playing each of their opponents, include:

– When is the bye week?

– The longest stretch of road games

– The longest stretch of home games

– Number of primetime games

– How many air miles are traveled

– Number of home games in that final month

– Any difficult stretches of games against top-tier competition

According to Sharp Football, the Colts’ have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule this season based on their opponents’ projected win totals.

Here’s the Colts’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Sept. 8 vs. Houston 1:00 PM Tickets 2 Sept. 15 at Green Bay 1:00 PM Tickets 3 Sept. 22 vs. Chicago 1:00 PM Tickets 4 Sept. 29 vs. Pittsburgh 1:00 PM Tickets 5 Oct. 6 at Jacksonville 1:00 PM Tickets 6 Oct. 13 at Tennessee 1:00 PM Tickets 7 Oct. 20 vs. Miami 1:00 PM Tickets 8 Oct. 27 at Houston 1:00 PM Tickets 9 Nov. 3 at Minnesota 1:00 PM Tickets 10 Nov. 10 vs. Buffalo 1:00 PM Tickets 11 Nov. 17 at New York Jets* 8:20 PM Tickets 12 Nov. 24 vs. Detroit 1:00 PM Tickets 13 Dec. 1 at New England 1:00 PM Tickets 14 Dec. 8 Bye Week N/A Tickets 15 Dec. 15 at Denver 4:25 PM Tickets 16 Dec. 22 vs. Tennessee 1:00 PM Tickets 17 TBD at New York Giants TBD Tickets 18 TBD vs. Jacksonville TBD Tickets

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire