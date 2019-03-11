Report: Colts agree to one-year, $13 million deal with Devin Funchess

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Devin Funchess. (AP/Jason E. Miczek)

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a deal with former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Colts are signing former #Panthers WR Devin Funchess to a one-year deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2019

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the one-year deal is worth $13 million.

Funchess had 44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Panthers, his fourth with the team. He will likely step into the No. 2 spot among the receivers in Indianapolis behind T.Y. Hilton, providing much-needed depth to the position for the Colts.

The former Michigan standout was drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, and has scored 21 touchdowns in his career. He marks the Colts’ first free agent signing of the offseason.

“I’m 24 years old,” Funchess told the NFL Network last week. “I can run whatever you want me to on the field, and I’m ready to go get a W, that’s it. A Super Bowl ring, let’s go get it.”

