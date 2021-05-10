Indianapolis Colts agree to deal with Eric Fisher, former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Ayello and Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Colts have finally found Anthony Castonzo's replacement at left tackle.

Indianapolis is signing longtime Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher to a one-year deal worth up to $9.4 million, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to IndyStar on Monday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced publicly.

The Colts are taking a gamble that Fisher will be able to recover from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the AFC Championship game in January.

Fisher, 30, was released in March by the Chiefs, who then made a blockbuster trade with Baltimore to get Orlando Brown at left tackle, in large part because of Fisher's injury. A two-time Pro Bowl left tackle who was taken No. 1 overall in the 2013 NFL draft, Fisher is still only 30 and productive when healthy, and because he was released by the Chiefs and signed after the draft, Fisher does not count against the Colts in the NFL's compensatory pick formula.

Former Chief Eric Fisher is headed to the Colts.
Former Chief Eric Fisher is headed to the Colts.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had publicly expressed optimism that Fisher could be ready for training camp this summer despite the injury, and the Colts apparently felt comfortable with Fisher's injury after his visit to Indianapolis last week.

Even if the Colts don't expect him to be ready right away, they have spent the offseason adding veteran depth at the position by signing free agents Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport to low-cost deals.

Neither player is the same caliber as Fisher, but the Colts have repeatedly said they like both, particularly Tevi, who has been a starter for the Chargers the past three seasons. The Colts repeatedly said during the draft that they believe Tevi could start for them.

Ultimately, Indianapolis' decision to sign a veteran left tackle came as no surprise after GM Chris Ballard and the Colts decided not to fill the need at left tackle during the 2021 NFL draft.

While the team surely wanted to get a closer look at Fisher's medical situation, Ballard already is very familiar with the type of player and person the Colts are getting. Ballard was the Chiefs' director of player personnel the year Fisher was drafted. Later promoted to director of football operations, Ballard was also in Kansas City when the Chiefs handed Fisher a four-year, $48 million extension in 2016.

Fisher is a little bit like the man he's replacing at left tackle, Anthony Castonzo, in that, fair or not, the beginnings of their careers were considered a bit disappointing. However, each grew into one of the best in the league at their position. While Castonzo never reached a Pro Bowl — an oversight Ballard and Colts coach Frank Reich have lamented for years — Fisher made his first in 2018 and another in 2020.

If Fisher can get back to 100%, his addition to an already formidable offensive line likely would ensure the Colts' front five continues to be considered one of the best in the league.

Fisher fills the only open spot on a line that has played together for most of the past three seasons, lining up next to three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson, giving the Colts one of the best left sides in the NFL. Of course, next to Nelson is two-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, then solid right guard Mark Glowinski and blossoming right tackle Braden Smith.

The key question is Fisher's health. While he has been excellent the past couple of seasons, he's also battled injuries beyond the torn Achilles tendon. Fisher missed half of the 2019 season while dealing with core muscle and groin issues. The Achilles injury is notoriously tough to come back from, but the Colts clearly believe Fisher can.

Follow IndyStar Colts Insider Jim Ayello on Twitter: @jimayello.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts agree to deal with Eric Fisher, ex-Chiefs LT

Recommended Stories

  • Colts signing Eric Fisher to one-year deal

    The Colts have found a new left tackle. According to multiple reports, Indianapolis is signing former Chiefs No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to a one-year, $9.4 million deal. Fisher was a mainstay on Kansas City’s offensive line since his selection in 2013. But he tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship Game against the [more]

  • Colts uncertain of Eric Fisher’s status for Week 1

    Eric Fisher's timeline for return is currently up in the air.

  • Former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher signing with Colts, source says

    Starting O-linemen Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz were released this offseason.

  • Ex-Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods visiting Colts

    Colts bring in a DT for a visit.

  • Carolina Panthers rookie Jaycee Horn will wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant

    Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn will wear No. 8 in honor the late Kobe Bryant, who wore it for part of his career with the LA Lakers.

  • Colts signing LT Eric Fisher to 1-year deal

    Colts have their new left tackle.

  • Texans DT Ross Blacklock shares lessons learned from rookie season

    Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock shares lessons that he learned from playing in his rookie season in 2020.

  • With their 2021 salary cap situation settled, where do the Saints stand for 2022?

    Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane shared his projected 2022 salary cap numbers, which would be great for the New Orleans Saints.

  • Instant analysis of Colts signing LT Eric Fisher

    How does Eric Fisher fit with the Colts?

  • 1967 Widebody Mustang Fastback Hides Modern Power

    Now this is how you do a widebody build!

  • Padres and Rockies rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

    The game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies scheduled for Monday night was postponed due to a forecast that called for inclement weather. The Padres and Rockies were set to begin a three-game series at Coors Field. Jon Gray was scheduled to start Monday and figures to be bumped to Tuesday.

  • Trainer: Kentucky Derby winner faces disqualification due to ‘cancel culture’

    Bob Baffert says urine-tainted hay may have led to positive testMedina Spirit failed drug test after winning Kentucky Derby Bob Baffert celebrates his victory at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. Photograph: John Sommers II/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Bob Baffert, whose horse faces disqualification from the Kentucky Derby after a failed drugs test, has blamed the situation on “cancel culture”. Medina Spirit won this month’s Derby by half a length at Churchill Downs but on Sunday it emerged the horse had tested positive for double the legal amount of the steroid betamethasone after the race. Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert from entering horses at the track, and indicated it would invalidate Medina Spirit’s victory if the results of the drug test are upheld. During an appearance on Fox News on Monday, Baffert appeared to suggest he was a victim of larger forces. “Churchill Downs came out with that statement – that was pretty harsh,” said Baffert during an appearance on Fox News on Monday. “With all the noise … We live in a different world now. This America is different. It was like a cancel culture kind of a thing so they’re reviewing it. I haven’t been told anything.” lol Bob Baffert went on Fox News and called the uproar about Medina Spirit's failed drug test is a "cancel culture kind of a thing" pic.twitter.com/aZLeOp8kBz— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) May 10, 2021 Baffert insists he will run Medina Spirit on Saturday in the next leg of US racing’s Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. The draw for the race has been moved back to Tuesday as the controversy around Medina Spirit unfolds, although Baffert believes the investigation will take “months” to complete. Baffert has had at least 30 positive doping tests for his horses, but insisted to Fox that he runs a clean operation. “We live in a new world now. These horses don’t live in a bubble,” he said. “They’re in an open farm. People are touching them. He went from the Derby to after the Derby everybody’s out there touching them. I mean there’s so many ways these horses can get contaminated and when they’re testing at these really ridiculously low levels … I’ve been saying it for over a year now these are gonna get innocent people in trouble and this is what happened now.” Baffert also suggested on Monday that Medina Spirit may have tested positive after a groom took cough medicine and urinated on some hay, which the horse then ate. Baffert says one test issue was created by a groom urinating in the stall after the groom had been taking cough medicine. Horse ate some of the hay.— rickbozich (@rickbozich) May 10, 2021 “We did not cheat to win the Kentucky Derby,” he said. “I want to protect my legacy. I’ve trained great horses. I’ve trained the best horses that have run through there. My record proves it. This is horrible what has happened. The horse never got that medication. It’s an injustice to the horse. He’s a great horse. He ran hard. He deserved to win that race and it kills me because these horses are like my children and for something to happen to him like that is horrible.”

  • Patriots have more than 50 players showing up for voluntary offseason work

    Players on the Patriots released a statement last month saying “many of us” would follow the NFLPA’s guidance to skip voluntary offseason work at the team facility. But most Patriots are participating. More than 50 players have been present, a source told Mike Reiss of ESPN. That’s a clear majority of the players under contract. [more]

  • Colonial says it expects to 'substantially' restore operational service by end of week

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, expects to "substantially" restore operational service by the end of the week, the company said on Monday. Colonial last week fell victim to a cyber attack that shut its entire network. The ransomware attack is one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes reported and the resulting shutdown has disrupted fuel supply across the eastern United States, triggering isolated sales restrictions at retail pumps and pushing benchmark gasoline prices to a three-year high.

  • Colts’ signing Eric Fisher to protect Carson Wentz could pay off for Eagles

    The Colts made a move to help protect Carson Wentz, and that move could pay big dividends for the Eagles.

  • Michelle Waterson issues statement on UFC on ESPN 24 loss: ‘I’ll be back’

    Michelle Waterson is in positive spirits following her loss to Marina Rodriguez in the UFC on ESPN 24 main event.

  • Faculty union calls out California community college for not defending professor in viral video

    The faculty union at Cypress College said the school failed to protect its workers after a viral video led to a professor leaving Cypress.

  • NFL removes “Rodgers vs Mahomes” from schedule release commercial

    During the 2021 draft, the NFL ran a commercial for the May 12 schedule release. The 30-second spot hyped “Rodgers vs Mahomes” as one of the games to be played in the first-ever 17-game season. With the schedule release three days away, there’s a new version of the commercial. And “Rodgers vs Mahomes” is gone. [more]

  • Metcalf turns in respectable 100 time, finishes last in heat

    Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn't catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at the USA Track and Field Golden Games on Sunday, finishing ninth out of nine but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds. Although Metcalf didn't earn a spot in the final, he did pick up the respect of sprinters who were out to prove that track speed was far different from football fast. Wearing earrings and a gold necklace, Metcalf burst out of the blocks in fine fashion.

  • Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout

    It will finally be about what happens inside the ring for Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Canelo Alvarez in Saturday's super middleweight unification bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The underdog from England has raised concerns this week about everything from the three-judge panel lacking a representative from the United Kingdom to the size of the ring he will fight Alvarez in. Ultimately, Saturday presents a the biggest opportunity of his career for Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs).