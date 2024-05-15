Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL schedule release tracker

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening at 8:00 PM ET, but before then, there will undoubtedly be some leaks along the way, and Colts Wire is here to track them throughout the day.

Although prior to the schedule being released, we don’t know when the Colts will be playing each of their opponents, we do already know who their opponents for 2024 will be. Below is a refresher:

Home

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears

Away

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

There have already been a few leaks to take place, none of which (at this time) pertain specifically to the Colts, but what we have learned is that Indianapolis won’t be facing the Packers or Jets in Week 1 nor the Bills or Dolphins in Week 2.

Earlier this offseason, Sharp Football used the projected win totals for each team’s 2024 opponents from Vegas oddsmakers to put together their strength of schedule rankings. By this metric, the Colts have the seventh-easiest schedule on paper this season.

In addition to who the Colts play and when other factors to take note of as the schedule is released include:

– When is the bye week?

– The longest stretch of road games

– The longest stretch of home games

– Number of primetime games

– How many air miles are traveled

– Number of home games in that final month

– Any difficult stretches of games against top-tier competition

Below, you will find each of the reported schedule leaks for the Colts prior to the official release this evening. Be sure to check back in throughout the day, as this post will continue to be updated.

