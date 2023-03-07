Indianapolis Colts’ 2023 coaching staff

The Indianapolis Colts announced their full coaching staff for the 2023 season under new head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday, checking off a major box this offseason.

Here’s a look at the entire coaching staff as the Colts head deeper into the 2023 offseason:

Head Coach: Shane Steichen

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Coordinator: Gus Bradley

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Mason

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks Coach: Cam Turner

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Running Backs Coach: DeAndre Smith

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receivers Coach: Reggie Wayne

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Tight Ends Coach: Tom Manning

Andrew Weber-US Presswire

Offensive Line Coach: Tony Sparano Jr.

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Chris Watt

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Line Coach: Nate Ollie

AP Photo

Assistant Defensive Line: Matt Raich

AP Photo

Linebackers/Run Game Coordinator: Richard Smith

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Assistant Linebackers: Cato June

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Jason Parkhurst

Defensive Backs: Ron Milus

AP Photo

Assistant Defensive Backs: Mike Mitchell

AP Photo

Assistant to the Head Coach: TJ Ingles

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Defensive Quality Control: Brent Jackson

AP Photo/Mike Marshall

Assistant Special Teams: Joe Hastings

AP Photo

Offensive Quality Control - Wide Receivers: Brian Bratton

AP Photo

Director of Sports Performance

AP Photo

Head Strength and Conditioning: Richard Howell

AP Photo

Assistant Strength and Conditioning: Zane Fakes

AP Photo

Applied Sports Science/Conditioning: Doug McKenney

AP Photo

Functional Movement Therapist/Conditioning: Sam Khym

AP Photo

