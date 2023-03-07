Indianapolis Colts’ 2023 coaching staff

The Indianapolis Colts announced their full coaching staff for the 2023 season under new head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday, checking off a major box this offseason.

Here’s a look at the entire coaching staff as the Colts head deeper into the 2023 offseason:

Head Coach: Shane Steichen

Offensive Coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter

Defensive Coordinator: Gus Bradley

Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Mason

Quarterbacks Coach: Cam Turner

Running Backs Coach: DeAndre Smith

Wide Receivers Coach: Reggie Wayne

Tight Ends Coach: Tom Manning

Offensive Line Coach: Tony Sparano Jr.

Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Chris Watt

Defensive Line Coach: Nate Ollie

Assistant Defensive Line: Matt Raich

Linebackers/Run Game Coordinator: Richard Smith

Assistant Linebackers: Cato June

Defensive Backs: Ron Milus

Assistant Defensive Backs: Mike Mitchell

Assistant to the Head Coach: TJ Ingles

Defensive Quality Control: Brent Jackson

Assistant Special Teams: Joe Hastings

Offensive Quality Control - Wide Receivers: Brian Bratton

Director of Sports Performance

Head Strength and Conditioning: Richard Howell

Assistant Strength and Conditioning: Zane Fakes

Applied Sports Science/Conditioning: Doug McKenney

Functional Movement Therapist/Conditioning: Sam Khym

