Indianapolis Colts’ 2023 coaching staff
The Indianapolis Colts announced their full coaching staff for the 2023 season under new head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday, checking off a major box this offseason.
Here’s a look at the entire coaching staff as the Colts head deeper into the 2023 offseason:
Head Coach: Shane Steichen
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive Coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive Coordinator: Gus Bradley
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Mason
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Quarterbacks Coach: Cam Turner
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
Running Backs Coach: DeAndre Smith
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Wide Receivers Coach: Reggie Wayne
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Tight Ends Coach: Tom Manning
Andrew Weber-US Presswire
Offensive Line Coach: Tony Sparano Jr.
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Chris Watt
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive Line Coach: Nate Ollie
AP Photo
Assistant Defensive Line: Matt Raich
AP Photo
Linebackers/Run Game Coordinator: Richard Smith
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
Assistant Linebackers: Cato June
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Jason Parkhurst
Defensive Backs: Ron Milus
AP Photo
Assistant Defensive Backs: Mike Mitchell
AP Photo
Assistant to the Head Coach: TJ Ingles
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Defensive Quality Control: Brent Jackson
AP Photo/Mike Marshall
Assistant Special Teams: Joe Hastings
AP Photo
Offensive Quality Control - Wide Receivers: Brian Bratton
AP Photo
Director of Sports Performance
AP Photo
Head Strength and Conditioning: Richard Howell
AP Photo
Assistant Strength and Conditioning: Zane Fakes
AP Photo
Applied Sports Science/Conditioning: Doug McKenney
AP Photo
Functional Movement Therapist/Conditioning: Sam Khym
AP Photo