Indianapolis Buzzes With Excitement Over Olympic Trials







Under normal circumstances, millions of gallons of water resting on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium – home of the Indianapolis Colts – would be a serious cause for concern.

But for the past month, that’s been the case as two pools – one 10-lane, 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard warm-up pool, and a 50-meter warm-up pool – have been taking up valuable real estate in anticipation of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials presented by Lilly.

There was also a goal to set a new world record for meet spectators (currently 16,000 set in Rio in 2016) on the first evening of competition.

"We have a lot of fun stuff planned for everyone every night of the week, but the morning prelims aren’t to be missed either,” said USA Swimming Chief Commercial Office Shana Ferguson. “Every day will feature something special, but the first night, everyone gets a T-shirt as we expect to set a new world record. That’s a great way to start the week.”

During football season when the Colts take the field, 70,000-plus fans fill the stadium. With the pools and decks taking up several rows, USA Swimming is counting on the stadium being filled with close to capacity each day/night of the 9-day competition – often referred to as the toughest swim competition in the world (even more competitive than the Olympics).

When the first night's attendance came in, the record was set: 20,689 fans were in the stadium to witness finals. Shortly thereafter, two additional attendance records fell: Largest attendance for a prelims session of a swim meet (17,697 — set on day two), and another attendance record (22,209 — set on June 19).

Suffice it to say, this year’s Trials are bigger, bolder and brighter than any before them – and it’s something Ferguson has been onsite to oversee and direct for the past 6 weeks.

“It’s a bigger building with bigger technology and bigger and better services and room for our athletes as well as our fans,” Ferguson said. “Along with great swimming, we have some amazing things for the fans as well – more showmanship, more lights, more themes and more fun.”

Speaking of showmanship, the event fun begins before fans even open the front doors and enter Lucas Oil Stadium.

In conjunction with the city, several downtown streets leading to and around the stadium have been temporarily renamed in honor of past Olympians.

Near the stadium and city convention center, a 66-foot replica of the famous Eiffel Tower has been constructed in honor of this year’s Olympic Games in Paris – fitting considering 100 years ago (1924), U.S. Olympic Trials were contested in Indianapolis and the Olympics were in Paris.

And while some surprises are remaining that way until the meet starts, once fans enter the stadium, they will be wowed by a center scoreboard 20 times the size of the one in Omaha three years ago and illuminated by 480 LED screens working in unison hovering above the pool.

“I brought an athlete on deck to check out the pool, and the scoreboard is so big, they asked if it was safe being above the water,” Ferguson said. “No worries. It’s completely safe, and the resolution is beyond amazing.”

The two pools are separated by a black curtain at the 50-yard-line (remember, this is a football stadium) with the ready room and athlete space hidden from public view.

And while there are no pyrotechnics scheduled (not allowed inside the stadium) like past Trials, there is the return of a pre-show hosted by Olympic gold medalists Kaitlin Sandeno and Brendan Hansen, live outdoor concerts each night outside the stadium, the Toyota Aqua Zone in the convention center (1-7 p.m. daily) as well as great giveaways and entertainment.

And don’t forget the best swimming in the world.

“There are so many reasons to celebrate this year at U.S. Olympic Trials-Swimming; we’ve given so much thought to everything to make this an event that offers something for everyone to enjoy and participate in,” Ferguson said. “Along with staff, we have hundreds of people volunteering to make this is an exciting, interactive event. We couldn’t do this without them.”

For more information on the event, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials. To see the list of theme nights, click here.






