Indianapolis at Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Indianapolis at Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Indianapolis (5-5), Buffalo (6-3)

Indianapolis at Buffalo Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

The Colts have to keep mixing it up.

They might have been underwhelming against Jacksonville, but they’ve won four of their last five games and five of their last seven, with the two losses both coming in overtime.

Just back one horrific Carson Wentz decision into the overall cake, but the offense that’s getting a monster season out of Jonathan Taylor should be able to throw a few different things at the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

The Bills might be amazing defensively, but it sure does help the stats to get the Jets twice, Miami twice, Houston, and Jacksonville. Tennessee and Kansas City were able to move the ball against this D – again, with balance.

The Titans and Chiefs each ran for over 100 yards.

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Indianapolis defense can be picked apart.

The run defense has been decent, but that’s because the secondary is getting lit up in game after game – at least by everyone who’s not Trevor Lawrence.

The Buffalo ground game returned in the win over the Jets, but this is Josh Allen’s game to have some fun. The passing attack that’s spreading it around to all the parts should terrific in the red zone. The Colts don’t give up a ton of yards, but they get hit for way too many passing scores.

As long as Buffalo can continue getting 100 yards on the ground, everything else will work.

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers have been an issue for the Bills.

They’ve given it up five times over the last two games, and the Colts are able to come up with lots and lots of takeaways.

Buffalo, though, will overcome one giveaway with a great day from the run defense and with Allen and the passing attack taking over in the second quarter.

Indianapolis at Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 30, Indianapolis 20

Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

1: Paris In Love

