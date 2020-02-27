Ex-Colts, Seahawks safety Nesby Glasgow dies after battle with stomach cancer at 62

Nesby Glasgow played in the league from 1979-1992, and was diagnosed with cancer in his stomach and liver in 2018. (AP/Ron Wurzer)

Former Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks safety Nesby Glasgow died on Tuesday after a long battle with stomach cancer, according to the Indianapolis Star.

He was 62.

The Seahawks family is deeply saddened by the passing of legend Nesby Glasgow.



Nesby was a champion in the community and he will be missed by many. pic.twitter.com/EKrlM9heXg — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 26, 2020

Rest in peace, Nesby Glasgow. Nesby was our starting safety for nine seasons, including the '87 division champ team. He also scouted for us. Nesby was a good man, and our hearts and prayers go out to his family. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 26, 2020

Glasgow played in the league for 14 seasons, most notably with the Colts — who selected him in the eighth round of the draft in 1979 when the franchise was still in Baltimore. He quickly became a starter in his second season with the Colts and helped lead them to a divisional title in 1987. The former Washington standout then played his final five seasons in Seattle before retiring after the 1992 season.

The Los Angeles native helped Washington to its first conference championship in 14 years in 1977, and led the Huskies to a win over Michigan in the Rose Bowl that season, too, clinching the win with an interception in the final minute.

Glasgow revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer, in his stomach and liver in 2018.

"You never give up. Too many people give in to cancer and I'm telling you that it doesn't define you," Glasgow said after his diagnosis, via the Seahawks. "I decided right away that I was not going to allow chemotherapy to dictate what happens next in my life. You fight, and you believe in yourself. I always have, and I always will."

