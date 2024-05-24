Indianapolis 500: How to Watch the 108th Race Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Drivers, start your engines!

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 features 33 racers competing for the Borg-Warner Trophy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

At a Glance: How to Watch 2024 Indy 500 Online

The 500-mile race takes place on Sunday with the pre-race starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET and the main event starting at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the Indy 500 with and without a cable subscription, including options to watch the racing event for free, the race schedule and where to get last-minute tickets.

How to Watch 2024 Indy 500 Without Cable

Since Indy 500 airs on NBC, it can also be streamed on internet-based streaming cable alternatives — like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling — some of which even offer free trials. If you act fast and sign up now, you can watch it online for free.

Peacock

Starting at $5.99 per month

Get Peacock

If you want to watch the entire Indy 500 (including practice runs and the parade), the racing event is available to stream at home on Peacock.



Not a Peacock subscriber? You can sign up for just $5.99 per month, or $59.99 for an annual subscription for the ad-supported plan — an 18 percent savings. To go ad-free, a subscription goes for $11.99 per month, or $119.99 yearly for nearly 20 percent off an annual subscription.



Aside from the Indy 500, you’ll also get access to originals like Apples Never Fall, In The Know, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit movies like Oppenheimer, Lisa Frankenstein, Drive-Away Dolls, Night Swim and others; live sports and entertainment from NBC Sports and WWE; and more than 50 “always-on” streaming channels.



DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

get directv free trial

Watch the Indy 500 on DirecTV Stream, which offers NBC along with more than 90 other channels — such as ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel, ESPN and much more.



The streamer also has a free five-day trial available, but that’s more than enough time to watch the Indy 500. Afterward, you can either cancel the service or keep watching, with prices starting at $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package.

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Get Fubo free trial

Watch the Indy 500 on NBC, as well as more than 198 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo — which starts at $79.99 per month.



In addition, other packages offer 267 channels for the Elite package for $89.99 per month, along with 276 channels, Showtime and 4K quality for the Premiere package for $99.99 monthly. The online TV streaming service also offers a seven-day trial for new subscribers, so you can watch the Indy 500 on NBC online for free.

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

Get Hulu + live TV

To watch the Indy 500 on NBC, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV is another fantastic option. The streaming service has access to more than 90 other live channels — like BET, CNN, ESPN, Food Network and more — starting at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu is currently offering a three-day free trial to try before you commit.

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Get Sling

Sling might be a good fit to watch the Indy 500 on NBC — and the live TV streaming service is on sale for $10 off your first month of service. With Sling Blue, which includes NBC, you can begin watching for $35 for your first month (reg. $45 per month).



Additionally, Sling Blue also has ABC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, NFL Network, National Geographic and other channels.

How to Watch the 2024 Indy 500 With Cable

The 108th Indy 500 airs on NBC. You can watch by tuning in through your cable TV provider, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports mobile app with your cable TV account login, including streaming and traditional services such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

2024 Indy 500: Start Times, Schedule

The Indy 500 goes from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26, with the final practice, pit stop challenge, parade and pre-race, along with the main race spread out over three days.

Below, you’ll find start times for those events and where to watch them live online.

Friday, May 24

Final Practice 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET — Peacock

Pit Stop Challenge 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

Saturday, May 25

Parade 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET — Peacock

Sunday, May 26

Pre-Race 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Race 9:30 p.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Where to Buy 2024 Indy 500 Tickets Online

Want to attend the Indy 500 in person? There’s still time. Last-minute tickets are available at StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, Ticketmaster and GameTime, prices depend on where you’d like to sit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. For more info, visit IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com.

Some of the best deals on tickets are at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click here for last-minute tickets.

Buy Indy 500 TICKETS AT VIVID SEATS

