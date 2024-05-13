Indianapolis 500 practice and qualifying schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is just around the corner, and that means plenty of activity is planned this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers are scheduled to hit the track for practice starting on Tuesday, May 14. Practice will continue daily through qualifying on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the schedule (times subject to change):

Tuesday, May 14

Gates open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Practice: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Practice: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Gates open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Practice: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

Gates open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Practice: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday (Fast Friday), May 17

Gates open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Practice: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Qualification draw: 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Gates open: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Practice: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Qualifying: 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Gates open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Practice: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Top 12 qualifying: 3:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.

Last chance qualifying: 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Firestone Fast Six: 5:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Monday, May 20

Gates open: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Practice: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday (Carb Day), May 24

Gates open: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Final practice: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday (Legends Day), May 25

Gates open: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full-field autograph session: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Public drivers meeting: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday (Race Day), May 26

Gates open: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Green flag: 12:45 p.m.

Find ticket information and more at the IMS website.

