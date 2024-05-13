Indianapolis 500 practice and qualifying schedule
INDIANAPOLIS – The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is just around the corner, and that means plenty of activity is planned this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Drivers are scheduled to hit the track for practice starting on Tuesday, May 14. Practice will continue daily through qualifying on Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s a look at the schedule (times subject to change):
Tuesday, May 14
Gates open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Practice: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Practice: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15
Gates open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Practice: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 16
Gates open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Practice: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday (Fast Friday), May 17
Gates open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Practice: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Qualification draw: 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Gates open: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Practice: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Qualifying: 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Gates open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Practice: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Top 12 qualifying: 3:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.
Last chance qualifying: 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Firestone Fast Six: 5:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.
Monday, May 20
Gates open: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Practice: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday (Carb Day), May 24
Gates open: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Final practice: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday (Legends Day), May 25
Gates open: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Full-field autograph session: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Public drivers meeting: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sunday (Race Day), May 26
Gates open: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Green flag: 12:45 p.m.
Find ticket information and more at the IMS website.
