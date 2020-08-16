Indianapolis 500 polesitter Andretti holds top spot in Sunday practice

Marco Andretti doubled up on his Indianapolis 500 pole position with the fastest time in IndyCar's Sunday afternoon practice, just beating Penske's Helio Castroneves to top spot.

Soon after Andretti's narrow victory over Dixon in qualifying, IndyCar ran a two-hour and 30 minute session in which the turbos were wound down to the permitted race-day boost of 1.3-bar and with race-day downforce levels.

While six drivers turned 100 laps or more, Andretti turned just 27 - and yet the 21st of these was the fastest of the session, a 224.122mph effort which just shaded the best effort of Team Penske-Chevrolet's three-time Indy 500 winner, Helio Castroneves.

The Brazilian was one of four Chevrolet cars in the Top 10, which seemed stronger relative to their Honda-powered rivals with the boost dialled back and in traffic, compared to qualifying trim.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon, who placed unintentionally stole the show with a 218mph spin coming off Turn 4 after hitting a bump.

Dixon clipped the outside wall with his rear wing, spinning across to hit the pitwall.

Less than hour later, the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing crew had his car repaired and ready to return to action - and the 2008 Indy 500 winner briefly launched to the top of the timesheets with the first lap into the 223mph bracket.

Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport was fourth quickest ahead of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan's Santino Ferrucci, who won the 2019 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year award.

Conor Daly, as he had on Wednesday and Thursday, looked very strong in traffic for the Chevrolet-powered Ed Carpenter Racing outfit, as did his team owner Ed Carpenter who has suffered some uncharacteristic struggles with his car's handling this past week.

Rookie Alex Palou made it two Coyne cars in the Top 10, but the third one - co-entered by Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi - was not in action, as its driver James Davison was competing in the NASCAR race at Daytona.

Both Fernando Alonso and one of his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet teammates Pato O'Ward turned 115 laps - more than anyone else - and both looked comfortable in traffic and able to pass.

Alonso, however, did have a half-spin-and-stall exiting his pit box during the session.

Indianapolis 500 Sunday practice results

Pos Driver Team Car Gap 1 Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport Dallara/Honda 40.1567s 2 Helio Castroneves Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet 0.0099s 3 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara/Honda 0.0782s 4 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Dallara/Honda 0.1429s 5 Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Dallara/Honda 0.1790s 6 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara/Chevrolet 0.1907s 7 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara/Honda 0.2280s 8 Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Dallara/Chevrolet 0.2456s 9 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara/Chevrolet 0.2966s 10 Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing Dallara/Honda 0.3093s 11 Fernando Alonso Arrow McLaren SP Dallara/Chevrolet 0.3195s 12 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Dallara/Honda 0.3202s 13 Will Power Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet 0.3629s 14 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Dallara/Honda 0.3849s 15 J.R. Hildebrand Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Dallara/Chevrolet 0.4108s 16 Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara/Honda 0.4154s 17 Spencer Pigot Citrone Buhl Autosport with RLL Dallara/Honda 0.4404s 18 Max Chilton Carlin Dallara/Chevrolet 0.4741s 19 Rinus Van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara/Chevrolet 0.4775s 20 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet 0.4775s 21 Colton Herta Andretti Harding Dallara/Honda 0.4907s 22 Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara/Chevrolet 0.5169s 23 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet 0.5352s 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Dallara/Chevrolet 0.5994s 25 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara/Chevrolet 0.6092s 26 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara/Honda 0.6140s 27 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Dallara/Honda 0.6142s 28 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Dallara/Honda 0.6855s 29 Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP Dallara/Chevrolet 0.6981s 30 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara/Honda 0.7087s 31 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara/Chevrolet 0.8265s 32 Ben Hanley DragonSpeed Dallara/Chevrolet 1.1959s 33 James Davison Dale Coyne Racing Dallara/Honda -

