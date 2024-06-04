Indianapolis 500 legend, 1963 champ Parnelli Jones dies at 90

ST. CHARLES, Illinois – One of the greatest natural racers of all-time, 1963 Indianapolis 500 winner Parnelli Jones, died peacefully of natural causes Tuesday.

He was 90 years old.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his son, PJ Jones, Tuesday evening. Jones died at Torrance Memorial Medical Center with family members at his side.

“Yes, a sad day,” four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears, who raced against Jones in USAC Indy car and Off-Road racing, told NBCSports.com.

Mario Andretti was both a foe on the race track, and later Jones' good friend.

“I just spoke with his family about an hour ago,” Andretti told NBCSports.com. “You can never prepare for this kind of thing. He lived to be 90, but that’s no consolation.

“You want people to be around with us forever. I love that man in so many ways. As a driver, I learned so much from him. He was spectacular as a driver. There was a natural flow with him.

“Special man. We had a special friendship we developed over the years and did special things together as a family. I always kept in touch with him and kids.

The Torrance, California, resident had battled Parkinson’s for the past several years.

Parnelli Jones - Daytona 500 NASCAR 1963

Jones was known as a driver who could race anything and drive it to victory. He was as proficient in NASCAR stock cars as he was United States Auto Club (USAC) midgets and sprint cars.

He drove J.C. Agajanian’s roadster to victory in the 1963 Indianapolis 500 and four years later, came within 3 1/2 laps of driving Andy Granatelli’s revolutionary STP turbine to victory before a $6 ball bearing broke, leaving his car to break in the north end of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after dominating the race and leading 171 laps of the 200-lap race.

In that race, it was Andretti who started on pole with Jones lining up in sixth place. But it took Jones just two turns on the opening lap for the turbine-powered machine to blow pass Andretti’s car as if it were standing still.

“I remember 1967 and I gave him a one-fingered salute on the back straightaway when he went by me,” Andretti recalled. “The turbine car only needed 35 gallons while we needed 70 for a stint. He went by me on the back straightaway like I missed a gear.

“There was no way we could compete with that. I slipped him the bird when he drove by me.”

1967 51st Indianapolis 500

Jones was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, and moved with his family to Fallbrook, California, at age 2, and then to Torrance at age 7.

He was born in 1933, during the height of the Great Depression. Jones’ mother named him after a local judge – Rufus Parnell – whom she respected, christening her new son Rufus Parnell Jones.

At 17, while racing jalopies (old cars) in Gardena, California, the town next to Torrance, Jones was in need of an alias to prevent race officials from learning that he was not yet 18, the legal age needed to compete.

Lying about his age was easy but racing as “Rufus Jones” would have gotten him thrown out because attending race fans from Torrance would have recognized his name.

Jones' school friend, Billy Calder, came up with an idea to solve the problem. There had been a girl in their school named Nellie, and Billy used to tease Jones about her liking him.

Billy knew Jones' middle name was Parnell, and he would joke around with him, calling him "Parnellie." Billy painted the name "Parnellie" on the jalopy door and the rest is racing history. The "e" was dropped somewhere along the way, and he was known as “Parnelli” ever since.

He was married to his wife, Judy, on July 15, 1967. The couple had two sons, PJ and Page Jones. Grandchildren include Jagger, Jace, Jimmy, Joie, Jet and Moxie.

His record at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was brief but spectacular. He was the first driver to qualify at over 150-miles-per-hour at Indianapolis in 1962. His four laps were 150.729 miles-per-hour, 150.150, 150.276 and 150.326, a four-lap average of 150.370 mph.

Syndication: Sheboygan

He also won the Indianapolis 500 pole in 1963. He was the 1961 Indianapolis 500 Co-Rookie of the Year with Bobby Marshman.

He made seven Indianapolis 500 starts from 1961-67 and led five of seven IndyCar 500 races for a total of 492 laps.

In the 1965 Indianapolis 500, Jones finished second to Scotsman Jim Clark.

His resume — which estimated at over 100 wins — included six Indy car wins, four NASCAR Cup victories, 25 midget car feature victories and 25 sprint car wins.

He also won several stock car races and had two Baja 500 off-road wins (1970, '73) and two Baja 1000 off-road wins (1971, '72).

He drove the Indianapolis 500 Pace Car in 1994 (Ford Mustang Cobra) and 1998 (Chevrolet Corvette).

Jones appeared on numerous late-night TV shows including “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

After his driving career, he became one of the most successful team owners in his era as co-owner of Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing with California businessman Vel Miletich.

His cars won the 1970 and '71 Indianapolis 500s with driver Al Unser. They also totaled 53 Indy car wins, three USAC National Driving Championships and two USGA National Dirt Car Championships.

He fielded a Formula One car with Andretti for the final two races of 1974, all 12 races in 1975, and two races in 1976, with a best finish of fourth at Anderstorp, Sweden, in June '75.

“The experience I had with him in Formula One, the guy was a force to be reckoned with even when he came out of the cockpit,” Andretti said. “The guy always had a great competitive team, and he created some great champions.

“He always did things right. Parnelli was a very intelligent man.

“You can never prepare for this.”

Jones was universally revered by some of the greatest names in auto racing, including modern day greats such as Scott Dixon.

Jones was a "racer's racer."

There is no greater compliment than that.