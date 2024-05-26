Advertisement
Breaking News:

Defending champ Josef Newgarden wins Indy 500 in dramatic fashion

Indianapolis 500 2024: Race action from start to finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

grace hollars, alex martin, joe timmerman, michelle pemberton and brett phelps, indianapolis star

A field of 33 takes to the oval Sunday, May 26, 2024, for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.