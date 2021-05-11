Indianapolis 500 2021: Race date, time, live stream, how to watch
Indianapolis 500: Race date, time, live stream, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
After being delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indianapolis 500 is back to its normal May running for 2021.
The 105th running of the 500-mile race is one of the most historic races in auto racing and promises to deliver excitement once again.
Get the milk ready, here's everything to know about the 2021 Indianapolis 500.
When is the 2021 Indianapolis 500?
The 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. ET.
How to watch the Indianapolis 500 2021?
NBC will broadcast the 2021 Indianapolis 500.
How to stream the 2021 Indianapolis 500?
NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App have the live online stream of the 2021 Indianapolis 500.
Who is the defending Indianapolis 500 champion?
Takuma Sato won the 2020 Indianapolis 500 for the second time in his career.
Past Champions:
2020: Takuma Sato (2)
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Will Power
2017: Takuma Sato
2016: Alexander Rossi
2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: Tony Kanaan
2012: Dario Franchitti
2011: Dan Wheldon
What is the starting order of the Indianapolis 500 2021?
Qualifying and order for the Indianapolis 500 will be determined on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.