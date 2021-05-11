Indianapolis 500 2021: Race date, time, live stream, how to watch

NBCSNW Staff
·1 min read

Indianapolis 500: Race date, time, live stream, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After being delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indianapolis 500 is back to its normal May running for 2021.

The 105th running of the 500-mile race is one of the most historic races in auto racing and promises to deliver excitement once again.

Get the milk ready, here's everything to know about the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

When is the 2021 Indianapolis 500? 

The 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Indianapolis 500 2021?

NBC will broadcast the 2021 Indianapolis 500. 

How to stream the 2021 Indianapolis 500? 

NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App have the live online stream of the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

Who is the defending Indianapolis 500 champion? 

Takuma Sato won the 2020 Indianapolis 500 for the second time in his career. 

Past Champions:

2020: Takuma Sato (2)

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Takuma Sato

2016: Alexander Rossi

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Tony Kanaan

2012: Dario Franchitti

2011: Dan Wheldon

What is the starting order of the  Indianapolis 500 2021?

Qualifying and order for the Indianapolis 500 will be determined on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. 

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn't have come at a better time. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.