Indianapolis 500 2021: Race date, time, live stream, how to watch

Indianapolis 500: Race date, time, live stream, how to watch

After being delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indianapolis 500 is back to its normal May running for 2021.

The 105th running of the 500-mile race is one of the most historic races in auto racing and promises to deliver excitement once again.

Get the milk ready, here's everything to know about the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

When is the 2021 Indianapolis 500?

The 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Indianapolis 500 2021?

NBC will broadcast the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

How to stream the 2021 Indianapolis 500?

NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App have the live online stream of the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

Who is the defending Indianapolis 500 champion?

Takuma Sato won the 2020 Indianapolis 500 for the second time in his career.

Past Champions:

2020: Takuma Sato (2)

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Takuma Sato

2016: Alexander Rossi

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Tony Kanaan

2012: Dario Franchitti

2011: Dan Wheldon

What is the starting order of the Indianapolis 500 2021?

Qualifying and order for the Indianapolis 500 will be determined on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.