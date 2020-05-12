Indiana WR Cam Wilson's mother killed in shooting, father found dead a day later

Cam Wilson is set to be a redshirt junior in 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The parents of Indiana wide receiver Cam Wilson died over the weekend.

Wilson’s mother Cassondra was shot and killed while visiting a friend at an apartment complex in Columbus, Indiana, on Friday. A day later, her ex-husband Troy was found dead in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis police said that Troy Wilson had hung himself outside a building. Cassondra Wilson had a protective order against Troy and he was considered a person of interest in her death as police continue to investigate any potential links.

"There are still pieces of this case we're working to put together and we're confident we'll have answers to questions that are out there, but it's going to take some time," Columbus police Lt. Matt Harris told WTHR 13.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said in a statement that the school would help out Wilson in any way that it could. He has two siblings, Jaden and Sydney.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” Allen said. “We've been in contact and communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.“

Cassondra Wilson was the CEO of a company in Columbus called TrainerConnect and active in multiple business groups. Jaden created a GoFundMe for her memorial fund on Monday. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had garnered nearly $35,000 and a note on the page says it is compliant with current NCAA rules.

“From the time we were kids to her tragic passing; our hardworking, fun-loving mother was the center of our universe,” Jaden Wilson wrote on the GoFundMe site. “Passionate about the future of her kids as well as people in the community. Cassondra devoted her life to helping people reach their full potential. The love we all carry in our hearts for Cassondra will be her lasting legacy and impression on the world. All donations received will be used for personal and death-related expenses maintained by Cameron, Jaden, and Sydney.”

Cam Wilson went to Columbus East High School and initially enrolled at Illinois State. After spending a redshirt year at the FCS school he transferred to Indiana and sat out the 2018 season before making multiple game appearances in 2019.

