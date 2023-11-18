Indiana women's guard Sydney Parrish injured in win over Murray State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana women's basketball starting guard Sydney Parrish checked out with 7:44 to go in the third quarter of a 112-79 win over Murray State on Friday night and didn’t check back in the rest of the game.

The senior guard wasn’t the same after coming down awkwardly on a missed layup in the first quarter. She made a quick cut to the basket to get an open look, but the shot rolled out.

According to Indiana women's coach Teri Moren, Parrish injured her hamstring on the play.

She didn't immediately come out of the game in the first quarter, but was limited to five minutes in the second half and was the lone starter who didn't score in double-digits.

"We felt like we could sit her, that was probably the best thing to do," Moren said. "If we needed her, she probably would have gutted it out knowing Syd."

Parrish, who transferred to Indiana from Oregon after the 2021-22 season, hasn't missed a game since her freshman year. She played 31 minutes earlier in the week against Stanford.

She's averaging 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists through three games.

"That's one of those injuries that can linger if you aren't careful," Moren said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana women's starting guard injured in win over Murray State