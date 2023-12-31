Indiana women's basketball puts away Illinois in final minutes of 77-71 win

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois guard Makira Cook shushed the crowd of season-high 11,600 fans at Assembly Hall in the fourth quarter after scoring clutch back-to-back baskets in a one-possession game, but the Indiana women's basketball team didn't go quietly into the New Year.

The No. 16 Hoosiers (11-1; 2-0 Big Ten) closed out a 77-71 win in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

They won their 10th straight game and extended its win streak over Illinois to 16 games. It’s the program’s longest active win streak over another Big Ten opponent that dates back to the 2014-15 season.

Mackenzie Holmes (30 points) and Chloe Moore-McNeil (17 points) scored season-highs and made the key plays down the stretch for the Hoosiers.

Moore-McNeil buried a 3-pointer from the corner with the game with 5:45 to go to break a 56-56 tie and assisted on another to Yarden Garzon in the final minute to make it a two-possession game.

Holmes was fouled in the paint on three straight possessions with under four minutes to go and hit 5 of 6 free throws to keep IU out in front. She gave IU a 68-65 lead with a reverse layup under the basket with 1:06 to go.

She was 10 of 12 from the line overall and added seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Indiana had to overcome an ugly third quarter performance to keep those streaks alive. The Hoosiers didn’t score a field goal in the final 4:33 of the quarter and turned it over four times as Illinois cut what was a 48-37 lead to two points going into the fourth.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Recap: No. 16 Indiana women's basketball wins 77-71 over Illinois