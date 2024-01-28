Indiana women's basketball leans on bench in blowout win over Northwestern

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana women’s basketball team won 100-59 over Northwestern on Sunday afternoon in a game it never trailed.

No. 14 Indiana's (17-2; 8-1 Big Ten) largest lead was 50 points against a Northwestern (7-13; 2-7) team that was held to less than 10 points in the first and third quarters. Mackenzie Holmes led the way for the Hoosiers with 27 points and 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes of playing time.

It was the third time this season IU scored 100 or more points, fourth victory by 40-plus points and program's most lopsided win in the conference since beating Illinois by 41 points on Jan. 6, 2020.

Indiana women’s basketball doesn’t let Northwestern come up for air

Northwestern came into the game giving up 81.1 points per game, ranked No. 356 in the country.

Indiana surpassed the mark with more than eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter as it dominated the Wildcats for the full 40 minutes on Sunday afternoon. This was a Hoosiers team without Sydney Parrish, who is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury, but being down a starter didn’t slow them down at all.

They had six players score double-digits including four starters.

Indiana shot 53.6% as a team, was nearly perfect from the free throw line (19 of 21), hit seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points off 17 turnovers.

Teri Moren throws more minutes at her bench

With Parrish out indefinitely, Moren talked about the importance of getting quality minutes from a bench that’s been used sparingly during conference games.

Moren used the game on Sunday against an overmatched Northwestern team to get her reserves significant playing time (well before the game got out of hand) while experimenting with some different lineup combinations that featured only one starter on the floor.

Julia Lamendola, Lene Beaumont, Lilly Meister and Henna Sandvik combined for 35 minutes in the first half and helped extend a 16-2 lead to 32 points. There were very few defensive lapses and they also were very active on the glass to help IU maintain a significant rebounding advantage.

Meister had a career-high 13 points (5 of 8), three rebounds and a block. The sophomore was effective with her back to the basket in the post as she scored double-digits for only the third time in her career. Beaumont also scored a career-high with 11 points and the bench finished with 37 points.

The only starter for Indiana to play more than 25 minutes was Lexus Bargesser.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana women's basketball cruises to blowout win over Northwestern