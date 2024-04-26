Indiana women's basketball lands commitment from Penn State guard Shay Ciezki

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana women's basketball team got a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Penn State guard Shay Ciezki.

Ciezki announced her decision on social media.

She fills a void in the backcourt in the wake of Sara Scalia's departure as a proven sharpshooter. Ciezki ranks third all-time in PSU history in career 3-point percentage (41.6%). Ciezki has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers in each of the last two seasons while averaging 11.6 points per game during that stretch.

Indiana led the country in team 3-point shooting last season (39.6%) and ranked 24th in made 3-pointers. Scalia averaged 3.2 3-pointers per game, but IU had three other starters — Yarden Garzon, Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil — average at least one made 3-pointer a game. They also all shot better than 40% from the 3-point range last season.

Ciezki signed with Penn State coming out of St. Mary's High School in New York. The four-year starter led the team to the Class A State Championship as a senior where she scored 51 points. She set the school record for career points (2,138), assists (478), steals (381) and 3-pointers made (244).

The news comes on the heels of Indiana announcing it had signed Tennessee forward Karoline Striplin, a 6-foot-3 forward with one year of eligibility left. Striplin averaged 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game and gives the Hoosiers some added depth in the front court after losing Mackenzie Holmes.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana women land PSU transfer to fill void left by Sara Scalia