Indiana women's basketball avoids upset in Mackenzie Holmes return home

Maine gave the Indiana women’s basketball team all it could handle on Thursday night.

The Hoosiers traveled to Maine to give senior forward Mackenzie Holmes an opportunity to play in front of her hometown fans.

Holmes led her team with 22 points (9 of 11 shooting) and scored a key basket in the final minutes of a 67-59 win.

After Maine hit a 3-pointer to cut Indiana’s lead to five points, the Hoosiers dropped the ball into the paint for Holmes She backed down the defending America East Player of the Year Adrianna Smith and dropped in a lay up high off the glass while drawing the foul.

Maine took a lead at the buzzer in the first quarter and held the lead until Sydney Parrish’s 3-point play at the baseline put IU up 57-54 and kicked off an 8-0 run.

Parrish’s hot hand was the only way Indiana avoided the upset.

She had 10 points in the third quarter after being shutout in the first half. She was Moren’s most active player coming out of halftime with four rebounds (two offensive) and a steal in the quarter as well.

For Maine, Anne Simon had a career-night with 34 points after surpassing her career-high (28) with a pair of free throws to close out the third quarter. The fifth-year senior let out a primal scream when she dropped in a floater after colliding with Holmes and in the paint and drawing a foul to break a 52-52 tie with 6:40 to go.

Maine also got key contributions from Smith, who went toe-to-toe with Holmes for much of the night. She had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

