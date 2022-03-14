Indiana vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Four

Indiana vs Wyoming: NCAA Tournament First Four prediction and college basketball game preview.

Indiana vs Wyoming Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Four How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 15

Game Time: 9:10

Venue: UD Dayton Arena, Dayton, OH

How To Watch: truTV

Records: Indiana (12 seed, 20-12)

12 Wyoming (12 seed, 25-8)

Region: East

Why Wyoming Will Win

Can Wyoming hit the three?

It’s a strange team that slipped and fell way too often over the final month of the season – it closed 4-5 – with a strange blend of things happening.

It’s not a good shooting team on a consistent basis, but it gets fouled a lot and gets to the free throw line. It’s not all that amazing from three, but it takes a lot of threes and can make them in bulk.

The defense doesn’t do anything amazing and it’ll never take the ball away, but it’s good enough at guarding the three to be a problem if Indiana isn’t moving the ball around all that well.

The Hoosiers can’t rely on the three and it’s not going to force too many steals, either, but …

Why Indiana Will Win

The Hoosiers can move the ball around, and against Wyoming, that might be enough.

The key here is to not get frustrated.

Wyoming will have its spurts from three, but it’ll also bog things down at times in what should be a low-scoring game that will likely be tight late. However, as long as the passing and assists that were there throughout the Big Ten Tournament show up, the Hoosier offense should be fine.

But again, it’s about the three.

It’s asking a lot, but Wyoming has to hit everything from the outside. It’s 11-0 when it hits 39% or better from the outside, but IU has only allowed five teams to shoot better than 40% from three. It’s 0-5 in those games, so …

Indiana vs Wyoming: What’s Going To Happen

Here’s Indiana’s big problem. It’s just okay at hitting free throws.

It was last in the Big Ten averaging just under 70% from the line, and Wyoming led the Mountain West in made free throws. Indiana, by the way, committed more fouls than almost anyone in the Big Ten.

But Indiana will pull this off with experience. Wyoming is a dangerous team loaded with sophomores, but the Big Ten side will play just a bit better on defense.

Don’t expect fireworks.

Indiana vs Wyoming: NCAA Tournament First Four Prediction, Lines

Indiana 67, Wyoming 62

Line: Indiana -4, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Indiana vs Wyoming Must See Rating: 4

