Indiana vs Purdue College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Indiana vs Purdue prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5

Indiana vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Indiana (18-11), Purdue (24-6)

Why Indiana Will Win

It’s not exactly desperation time, but Indiana could really, really, really use this win.

It’s not playing all that poorly lately, but it suffered a loss it couldn’t afford at home to Rutgers, and not it has to come up with a second win over Purdue.

The shooting has been terrific – the team’s hitting way over half of its shots over the last three games – and the defense continues to be among the best in the Big Ten overall.

It can’t let Purdue go off.

The Boilermaker offense is deadly, but the team dropped its last two games with an ill-timed power outage. However …

Why Purdue Will Win

Both of the losses were on the road, and so was the misfire against Indiana. It’s a different animal in West Lafayette.

Purdue is 15-1 at home with the lone loss coming back in mid-January to Wisconsin. The shooting should be there on the inside, and Indiana shouldn’t be able to keep up.

Yeah, the Hoosiers have been great from the field lately, but this isn’t a big scoring team on a consistent basis. It doesn’t have the ability to keep up from three.

Get up early, make the Hoosiers press a bit offensively, and everything should be fine, but …

Indiana vs Purdue: What’s Going To Happen

Purdue has been shaky.

It’s shooting well, but the team was dead cold in the loss to Michigan State and wasn’t able to come up with enough breaks late in the tough loss at Wisconsin.

That’s about to change.

Indiana isn’t good enough on the road – it’s ben struggling to score – and again, there isn’t the ability to keep up with threes.

Purdue lost the first time around because it couldn’t hit a free throw. That’s not going to be an issue.

Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Lines

Purdue 78, Indiana 67

