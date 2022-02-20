Indiana vs Ohio State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, February 21

Indiana vs Ohio State How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 21

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Indiana (16-9), Ohio State (16-7)

Indiana vs Ohio State Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

The Hoosiers might be struggling way too much lately, but they were able to get Ohio State back in early January 67-51 despite not making anything from three – they were just 2-of-15.

But that’s what IU does.

This just isn’t a good three-point shooting team, and it’s not going to start against an Ohio State defense that’s clamping down hard on the outside.

It has to take advantage of every scoring opportunity. It has to keep the ball moving, win the rebounding battle, and not worry about giving up a whole slew of transition points.

Ohio State just doesn’t force steals, Indiana is decent on the inside defensively and is first overall in the Big Ten in field goal percentage D, and …

Why Ohio State Will Win

Yeah, Indiana just isn’t consistent enough scoring.

It needs this to be played in the low 60s and it can’t rely on hitting anything from the outside.

Even worse for what should be a low scoring game like this, Indiana isn’t great on the free throw line – it struggles to get anywhere close to 80%.

Ohio State might not force a ton of takeaways, but it doesn’t make mistakes and it’s sharp from the field. It might not do a ton from the outside, either, but it’ll be far more efficient offensively.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect a whole lot of points, but that suits both teams just fine.

Ohio State will be too good at home, it’ll be far more effective from the field, and being just a little stronger from the free throw line will matter, too.

Indiana will get its chances, but it won’t be able to take full advantage of them.

Indiana vs Ohio State Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 65, Indiana 58

Must See Rating: 3

