Indiana vs Ohio State halftime review: Three things.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been dominating the Indiana Hoosiers and the score is currently 28-7 at halftime. There is not much negative to say about Ohio State, but some of the more obvious topics that need to be discussed as a result of the first half of this contest are not very pleasant.

The Buckeyes are thriving on both sides of the ball with C.J. Stroud already passing for 187 yards and five contributing rushers on the ground accumulating 190 yards. The box score looks pretty nice right now, but it is Indiana and to put into perspective how bad they are, the spread was north of five touchdowns in the favor of Ohio State.

O-line is still not 100%

Donovan Jackson laying on his face once again on short yardage. 🙄 — Joe Host of The Buckeye Cast (@tbc_joe) November 12, 2022

The Ohio State offensive line was pushed around last week and they look to be much improved, but it is hard to say since it is Indiana. Dawand Jones is out due to injury and Josh Fryar has stepped up admirably, but for this season to be a success, Jones needs to be 100%. Donovan Jackson has also had some sporadic struggles.

Cluster injuries at running back

Ohio State is down to its third running back in this game. Time for the country to really see how good Dallan Hayden is and why having insane depth in your recruiting is why stars matter. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 12, 2022

TreVeyon Henderson is currently in a boot on the sidelines after being announced inactive and Miyan Williams has just been carted off. This running back room is down to freshman Dallan Hayden and utility man Xavier Johnson. Both will need to step up in the coming weeks and possibly longer.

C.J. Stroud is the Heisman favorite

Reports of C.J Stroud’s demise have been greatly exaggerated 🎯pic.twitter.com/IMC3qDnrfE — College Football Network (@CFN365) November 12, 2022

Someone tweeted out earlier in the season that the C.J. Stroud Heisman campaign was over and that was the dumbest thing tweeted on social media that day. Now Hendon Hooker lost his opportunity to make good on his “Heisman moment,” but Stroud is currently torching Indiana and will no doubt have his chance at a Heisman moment against Michigan.

