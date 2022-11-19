Indiana vs Michigan State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview

Indiana vs Michigan State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Indiana (3-7), Michigan State (5-5)

Why Indiana Will Win

Is it possible to get the passing game going again?

Indiana suffered from playing an Ohio State team looking to crank it all back up after a rough day in bad weather against Northwestern, and before that it had to deal with the strong Penn State secondary.

For the most part the Hoosiers have been able to throw with over 200 yards against just about everyone else on the slate. No matter who’s at quarterback – likely Dexter Williams – the offense gets a much, much easier pass defense to deal with.

The Spartans might have won the last two games, but Illinois threw well – at least for Illinois – and Rutgers at least made the final score look better late in a 27-21 loss with a bit of a passing game.

Michigan State’s pass defense gives up the second-most yards in the Big Ten, but …

Why Michigan State Will Win

Indiana’s pass defense give up the most yards in the Big Ten.

The defense as a whole it being ripped to shreds, Ohio State and Penn State took target practice over the last two weeks, and this week Michigan State should be able to do whatever it wants.

It doesn’t have to throw for 300 yards, but as long as it keeps things moving and takes advantage of all the makable third down chances, all will be fine.

Indiana doesn’t do a thing to control the clock. Michigan State should be able to balance out the attack a bit, the run defense gets the week off, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State will be bowl eligible.

It might not be the season everyone was hoping for out of the Spartans, but after all the rough patches and all the problems, winning four of the last five games and getting to six wins before closing at Penn State is just fine.

It won’t be a total breeze – the Spartans don’t do anything easy – but Indiana simply won’t be able to do enough offensively on a consistent basis.

Indiana vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Michigan State 34, Indiana 23

Line: Michigan State -10.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Indiana vs Michigan State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

